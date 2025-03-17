"It’s really made the 40th anniversary a bit wishy-washy now," Dennis said of the cancellation. "It’s a bit of a shame, because it’s an incredible accolade for an Australian show to say they’ve been going for 40 years other than other than news and current affairs.

"But unfortunately, that’s now being completely and utterly overshadowed by the fact that the show is now on its way out. So the 40th anniversary means nothing now. It’s a bit of a shame."

The cast of Neighbours. Amazon Freevee

Dennis also spoke about his bumpy ride with the soap since its beginning, saying: "I’ve actually left the show five times.

"I left the show when it was axed from Channel Seven in 1985, I left my own volition in 1992 when I was going to go out and sow my wild seeds, I came back in 2004."

He continued: "So this is five times that I’ve actually left the show. But it’s three times that this show has actually been axed which has created yet another piece of history. It’s the only show in the world, as an ongoing serial, that’s been axed three times."

Read more:

Executive producer Jason Herbison recently revealed the reason for the cancellation, explaining it was because Amazon Freevee was shut down by Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Terese Willis star Rebekah Elmaloglou told RadioTimes.com exclusively that she was "grateful" for the extra two years the show got after its 2022 cancellation.

"But there is another side of me thinking we’ll definitely never get picked up again now," she explained. "Last time, there were whispers going around about the Amazon deal. This time round it feels a little bit more real."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.