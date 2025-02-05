It transpires she’s got the wrong end of the stick, but Terese realises the teenager is a long way from accepting the revived relationship.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Australian soap favourite Rebekah Elmaloglou, who plays Terese, explained Nell’s attitude: "Nell has such a traumatic history and a lot of abandonment issues after losing her mum. She does not trust Paul and makes that very clear. Her and Terese definitely butt heads."

Asked what Terese would do if she was forced to choose between her lover and her stepchild, Elmaloglou replied: "That’s a very interesting question!

"I think she is a woman of her word and would protect Nell at all costs, she takes her stepmother duties and responsibilities very seriously, even though her and Nell’s dad Toadie have split up.

"As for whether Terese and Paul are for keeps this time, who knows? I am thrilled to be back working with Stefan Dennis. I missed him!

"It would be a real shame to split them up now. Of course there’ll be roadblocks ahead, it wouldn’t be Neighbours if there wasn’t, but to what degree I don’t know…"

Neighbours celebrates its 40th anniversary next month, ahead of which some old faces return in the coming weeks, including Zima Anderson, AKA Terese’s niece Roxy Canning. "Roxy is a little dynamite, her and Zima are a breath of fresh air to have around," Elmaloglou explained.

"When the character returns, she does a few naughty little things, and Terese gets very disappointed in her. But Roxy’s always up to no good!"

Elmaloglou is in the UK for Neighbours’ 40th Anniversary Tour, joining past and present cast members – Lucinda Cowden (Melanie Pearson), Tim Kano (Leo Tanaka), Majella Davis (Krista Sinclair), Kym Valentine (Libby Kennedy) and Dan Paris (Drew Kirk) – for a celebration of all things Ramsay Street and a trip down memory lane.

"It’s like a chat show live on stage," explains the star. "Lots of conversation about the characters, past storylines, videos including old footage and some fun bloopers! There also might be a little song and dance…

"We’re having so much fun. Lucinda, Tim, Majella and I are close friends, I’ve known Kym on and off since we were kids when she was originally in Neighbours and I did Home and Away. I’d never met Dan before but he is lovely.

"We get such a great reception in the UK, everyone appreciates the show more than they do in Australia. I warn you now, Kym, Lucinda and I are the loudest three women ever, so no one else might get a word in!"

Neighbours: The 40th Anniversary Tour runs until 18th February, with full details available now.

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

