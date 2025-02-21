The reboot started airing in September 2023, but it has now been confirmed that Amazon MGM Studios will not be moving forward with further episodes after the end of this year, which marks the show's 40th anniversary.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours Executive Producer said in a statement posted to the soap's social media pages: "Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.

Neighbours.

"As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally.

"We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future."

In a statement, Amazon MGM Studios said it was "proud" to have played "a small part" in Neighbours history, noting that "40 years is an incredible milestone". The company hasn't revealed a reason for the cancellation.

The show's first finale, which aired back in 2022, saw returns for iconic stars from the show's past, including Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

We don't yet know how this iteration of the show will leave off at the end of 2025, but we do know that the 40th anniversary celebrations will see returning stars back in Erinsborough.

Meanwhile, Harold Bishop star Ian Smith will soon be seen exiting his role on the soap, after the actor was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

