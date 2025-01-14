But that isn't all.

Roxy Willis/Canning will also be returning, but details of why she has come back to Ramsay Street remain under wraps.

Back in 2022, actress Zima Anderson left her role of Roxy as the character departed for a fresh start with her husband Kyle Canning.

Speaking of her exit at the time, Anderson told Digital Spy: "I had done my three years. On Neighbours, you mainly sign up for three years. I'd promised myself that after three years, I would challenge myself.

"You get so comfortable. Neighbours is the best school you could ever go to for acting. You never get an experience like that anywhere. I learned so much, I laughed so much and I'd grown so much as a human, so I felt that I needed to challenge myself in another direction. I felt like it worked out as perfect timing.

"It was so hard to leave a place like that, because Neighbours is so incredible and fantastic. I love Roxy and she'll always be with me, but it was a choice to go and learn somewhere else, because I'd learned so much already."

Roxy Willis.

Shane Ramsay returned to Erinsborough with Max back in November last year, in a bid to escape a "dangerous situation".

"Shane wants to help Max get on his feet," O'Brien told TV Week upon his return. "And to get him away from bad influences."

Now Shane is back once more to check in on Max, but will drama follow?

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

