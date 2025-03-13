“The fact we were given those extra two years is amazing and I’m grateful for that,” says Rebekah Elmaloglou, aka Terese Willis, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com.

"But there is another side of me thinking we’ll definitely never get picked up again now. Last time, there were whispers going around about the Amazon deal. This time round it feels a little bit more real."

Elmaloglou reveals the news was broken to her over the phone just hours after touching down, following the cast’s trip to the UK for Neighbours' recent 40th anniversary tour.

The story of Paul and Terese continued when the soap was resurrected by Amazon in 2023.

"I’d landed at about two in the morning, had a couple of hours sleep then woke up to lots of text messages and phone calls from the team wanting to speak to me ASAP, as the story had been leaked to the press.

"The producers were actually waiting to meet with the cast and crew once we got back from the UK to tell us all,” she explains.

"Unfortunately, the news got out and they had to gather everyone in the studio as soon as they arrived at 7.30am before they heard it through the grapevine. That happened last time, which is pretty poor form and disappointing. But it’s not so much about how we found out, it’s just a shame Neighbours has been cancelled again."

Amazon’s initial two-year deal expired at the end of 2024, but instead of a long-term renewal, the production was given a three month extension, meaning filming would continue until July while, presumably, negotiations were being discussed – which ultimately led to the announcement Neighbours would be ‘resting’ after the last episodes air in December.

Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis in Neighbours. Fremantle

Although admitting she had an inkling of uncertainty, Elmaloglou acknowledges the axe has fallen more swiftly than anyone expected, and the cast and crew are still processing the development.

“I had my feelings and my doubts but honestly thought we might get a little longer,” she admits. “Maybe another year would have been nice. I was of the understanding the show had been doing well but I don’t really know the ins and outs.

"They’ve made their decision, it’s business, but it’s really disappointing, especially for our UK fans. After the success of the anniversary tour, it doesn’t make sense. I’ve seen a lot of support, I know the fans are doing petitions, which is so appreciated. It worked last time, maybe it will again?”

