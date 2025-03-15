Now, Neighbours boss Jason Herbison has revealed why the soap was axed, despite its strong ratings and the show's first ever Daytime Emmy nomination.

"We were considered a very big success on Amazon Freevee, and we're so grateful to them for this chapter and this two and a half years," Herbison told TV Tonight.

Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis, Jackie Woodburne, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones for Neighbours. Fremantle

"The team at Amazon Freevee did an incredible job of launching us over there. I think we were on bus stops all across the UK, it was amazing and they have been wonderful to work with."

Towards the end of last year, Amazon Freevee was shut down and Herbison noted that the closure of the ad-supported streamer "did change the landscape" as the soap was "just not simply part of their [Prime Video] content strategy going forward".

"And there's really no hard feelings with that," he told the publication. "Things change and as I say, we’re just very grateful to them to have had this chapter."

The show's ending will mark its 40th anniversary, with Herbison teasing that the final episode will be "a little bit different".

"I certainly wouldn't want to repeat myself – that was a great finale, I loved writing that episode," Herbison told 10 News First. "It was incredible that everyone came back for it. I don't know, I think this time around it would be a little bit of a different tone.

"But just as we said before, we were resting the show, we do see Neighbours as eternal. Who knows about the future? So I think whatever ending, it will be a door left open kind of ending again."

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

