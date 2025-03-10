So, is Madge set to appear as another vision to Harold? Not this time!

Charleston is in fact playing brand new Neighbours character Agnes Adair.

When Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) puts on an art exhibition called 'The Story of Erinsborough', Agnes takes an interest in the teen's impressive work.

Agnes is drawn to an image of Madge, and JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) notices that the pair bear a striking resemblance to each other!

JJ spots the resemblance! Freevee

JJ fills Nell in, and the youngsters later take a picture of Agnes.

But just who is this woman, and could she be related to the late Madge?

We can't help wondering if Neighbours is unveiling another secret long-lost twin saga, years after Dee Bliss discovered she had an identical twin sister.

But as yet, no more information has been released, so we'll just have to wait and see what's really going on concerning Agnes!

A new trailer, though, reveals Harold's confusion as he comes face-to-face with someone who looks exactly like his late wife.

Charleston's comeback comes as her long-term co-star Smith prepares to step down from his iconic role, but how will Harold respond to meeting Agnes?

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

