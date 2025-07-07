In a post shared on Instagram, Neighbours shared that Paul Robinson's daughter Elle is returning to Ramsay Street, 16 years after she exited the soap.

But the role will not be reprised by Pippa Black, who had cameo appearances in 2019 and 2022. Instead, Elise Jansen will step into the role.

Elle Robinson first made her Ramsay Street debut back in 2005 and has been known to cause chaos while in Erinsborough, including faking a terminal illness.

"Elle Robinson returns!" Neighbours' shared on Instagram.

"Now played by Elise Jansen, Paul's daughter will soon be arriving on Ramsay Street, but what's brought her back after all this time? Elle's dramatic storyline is set to take us right up to our nail biting finale," the caption reads.

Not much is known about how Neighbours will bow out at the end of the year, but show boss Jason Herbison has promised a hopeful conclusion.

"I am ending it in a way that sets up future chapters," Herbison told The Age. "It'll be very hopeful and optimistic, but it will be different [from] last time. Most importantly, it absolutely leaves the door open for a few different ways the show could come back in the future."

Herbison previously teased that the final episode will be "a little bit different".

"I certainly wouldn't want to repeat myself – that was a great finale, I loved writing that episode," Herbison told 10 News First. "It was incredible that everyone came back for it. I don't know, I think this time around it would be a little bit of a different tone.

"But just as we said before, we were resting the show, we do see Neighbours as eternal. Who knows about the future? So I think whatever ending, it will be a door left open kind of ending again."

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

