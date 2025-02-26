The first trailer for the live-action movie was released back in September, giving fans a first look at the cast in action, but it’s fair to say it didn’t quite get the reaction the creative team were hoping for, with fans taking aim at the film’s visual style and tone.

Responding to the backlash, director Jared Hess told IGN later in 2024: "I mean, look, we knew this game represents so many different things to so many different people."

He continued: "We knew that whatever we led out with, there was going to be strong opinions across the spectrum of what people were expecting, what they wanted it to be. Everybody brings their own special personal connection to the game. So we were ready for everything.”

Wondering when the movie is expected to land and what else it's set to entail? Read on for everything you need to know.

A Minecraft Movie is set to be released in cinemas on Friday 4th April 2025.

It was previously scheduled to be released on 4th March 2022, but the date was pushed back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was then hit by further delays in 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but, with production having wrapped in April 2024, the movie looks all set to stay on track for its April 2025 release date.

A Minecraft Movie cast

Jason Momoa. Max

Jack Black is set to play "expert crafter" Steve in the movie. The actor announced his casting on Instagram back in January 2024 alongside a how-to-guide for the game with the caption "an actor prepares".

Alongside Black, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) has joined the cast as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Emma Myers (Wednesday) will star as Natalie, Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) will appear as Dawn and Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) will star as Henry.

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) has also been cast, although details about her role remain under wraps.

A list of confirmed cast members can be found below:

Jack Black as Steve​

Jason Momoa as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison

Emma Myers as Natalie​

Danielle Brooks as Dawn​

Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry​

Jennifer Coolidge​

Kate McKinnon​

Jemaine Clement​

Matt Berry

Is there a trailer for A Minecraft Movie?

Yes, the first trailer for the film was released back in September.

The footage features a cover of The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour and gives fans their first look at Black and Momoa in action.

Watch below:

The second trailer was unveiled in November, along with a new poster. Watch below:

Learn more about Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments | Minecraft house Blueprints | Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC | How to build a house in Minecraft | How to install Minecraft Forge | How to make a Minecraft map | Minecraft Eye of Ender | Minecraft versions explained | Minecraft skin editor | Minecraft toys | Minecraft advent calendars | How to teleport in Minecraft| Minecraft LEGO | Minecraft Legends | Minecraft quiz

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.