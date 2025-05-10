Speaking with RadioTimes.com recently, he said of writing the episode: "I thought about who I was when I was a kid as I fell in love with Doctor Who, what it meant to me then, what it means to me now, and trying to write a story that unites all those things.

"The moral of the story is to give credit where it’s due. I was trying to give credit to the nuance and the racial diversity within Nigeria itself."

He also called the episode something of a "companion piece" to 2024's Dot and Bubble, which ended with the Doctor being a victim of racism.

In The Story and the Engine, Ellams said that the colour of the Doctor's skin "is part of how he interacts with people".

Ellams added: "I just want to see more stories like that, that are deeply nuanced and personable and rich, but don't get in the way of the Doctor’s primary objectives, which is to save the day, regardless of who's in front of him."

Along with returning stars Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu, the new episode also stars the likes of Ariyon Bakare, Sule Rimi and Michelle Asante. But who else is in the cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Doctor Who season 15 episode 5, The Story and the Engine.

Who's in the cast of Doctor Who: The Story and the Engine? Full list of characters in season 15 episode 5

The main cast for Doctor Who: The Story and the Engine is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Ariyon Bakare as the Barber

Sule Rimi as Omo Esosa

Michelle Asante as Abena

Stefan Adegbola as Rashid Abubakar

Jordan Adene as Tunde Adebayo

Michael Balogun as Obioma Okoli

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Simon Bailey as Paramedic

Adrian Pang as Consultant

Tessa Bell-Briggs as Patient

Inua Ellams as Market Seller

Funmi James as Security Guard

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey, and the last of the Time Lords. He travels in space and time in the TARDIS. This version of the character is known as the Fifteenth Doctor, although we know there have been a number of additional incarnations.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Beyond his role as the Doctor, Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as well as for starring in Barbie and Masters of the Air.

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Belinda Chandra? Belinda is a nurse from London who, in The Robot Revolution, was kidnapped by robots and flown into the stars on their rocket.

At the end of the episode she told the Doctor to take her home in the TARDIS, but he found himself unable to get back to that particular date, time and location. We don't yet know why this is the case, but ever since then they have been trying to get back.

Where have I seen Varada Sethu before? Sethu is no stranger for Doctor Who, having played Mundy Flynn in last season's episode 3, Boom. She is also known for her roles in series such as Andor, Strike Back, Doctor Foster, Hard Sun and Annika, as well as films including Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World: Dominion and I Came By.

Ariyon Bakare plays the Barber

Stefan Adegbola as Rashid Abubakar and Ariyon Bakare as the Barber in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is the Barber? The Barber is a mysterious character who reigns supreme in Lagos.

Where have I seen Ariyon Bakare before? Bakare has had notable roles in series including Family Affairs, Doctors, Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Tyrant, Thirteen, New Blood, Good Omens, His Dark Materials, Karen Pirie, The Mosquito Coast, Carnival Row, Black Ops and Mr Loverman, as well as films such as The Dark Knight, Jupiter Ascending, Rogue One and Life. He has also had another role in Doctor Who, playing Leandro in the Twelfth Doctor episode The Women Who Lived.

Sule Rimi plays Omo Esosa

Sule Rimi as Omo Akiyemi in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Omo Esosa? Little has been revealed about Omo thus far, but from press images he seems to be a client of the Barber.

Where have I seen Sule Rimi before? Rimi has had roles in series including DNN: Definitely Not Newsround, Unforgotten, Death in Paradise, Manhunt, Andor, Classified, The Day of the Jackal and Grace, as well as films such as The Nan Movie.

Michelle Asante plays Abena

Michelle Asante as Abena in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

Who is Abena? Little has yet been revealed about Abena.

Where have I seen Michelle Asante before? Asante has had roles in series such as Monroe, Father Brown, The Essex Serpent, The Suspect, This England, Top Boy and Death in Paradise. She also had a minor role in another Doctor Who episode, the Twelfth Doctor story In the Forest of the Night.

Stefan Adegbola plays Rashid Abubakar

Stefan Adegbola as Rashid Abubakar in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Rashid Abubakar? Little has been revealed about Rashid thus far, but from press images he seems to be a client of the Barber.

Where have I seen Stefan Adegbola before? Adegbola has had roles in series including Abraham Lincoln, McDonald & Dodds, The Lazarus Project and EastEnders, while he also had a minor role in another Doctor Who episode, The Magician's Apprentice, which featured the Twelfth Doctor.

Jordan Adene plays Tunde Adebayo

Stefan Adegbola as Rashid Abubakar, Jordan Adene as Tunde Adebayo and Michael Balogun as Amaka Obioma in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

Who is Tunde Adebayo? Little has been revealed about Tunde thus far, but from press images he seems to be a client of the Barber.

Where have I seen Jordan Adene before? Adene has had roles in series including Cucumber, Wanderlust, Young Wallander, Heirs of the Night and Silverpoint, as well as the film Catherine Called Birdy.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Michael Balogun plays Obioma Okoli

Ariyon Bakare as the Barber and Michael Balogun as Obioma Okoli in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Obioma Okoli? Little has been revealed about Obioma thus far, but from press images he seems to be a client of the Barber.

Where have I seen Michael Balogun before? Balogun has had roles in series including War of the Worlds, You Don't Me, Vera, Top Boy and Sherwood.

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is a mysterious figure, who previously posed as the next-door neighbour of the Doctor's former companion, Ruby Sunday, and recently was seen posing as the neighbour of Belinda Chandra.

She has a habit of speaking directly to the camera, and has made many threatening assertions towards the Doctor, although he is yet to become aware of her.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed she is a "villain", and that she will be "popping up every week" – however, we don't expect her true identity to be unveiled until later in the season.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson is best-known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders, while she has also appeared in series including Casualty, Call the Midwife, Dodger and Inside No 9, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday (10th May), with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.