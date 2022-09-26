Why Ser Criston Cole’s evil turn in House of the Dragon is refreshing

There are a number of nasty characters in House of the Dragon but Ser Criston Cole has become one of the most hateable.

In early episodes, Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) appeared to be a dashing figure of chivalry, dedication and warmth.

The steward's son had risen due to his fighting prowess to become a Knight of the Kingsguard and would appear to be the ideal love interest for any of the show’s leading ladies.

Yet, after finding his proposal of elopement rejected by lover Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, then Emma D’Arcy) in the fifth episode, Ser Criston was furious that he had betrayed his vow of chastity in the Kingsguard for the Princess and was more disgusted when she suggested they continued their affair after she married Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate, later John Macmillan).

Of course, the real turning point came when Ser Criston brutally killed Ser Laenor’s own lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) at the pre-wedding feast, disgusted at the prospect of being in an unconventional sexual arrangement.

Despite considering suicide in the aftermath, the warrior was stopped by Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey, later Olivia Cooke). Ser Criston already confessed his affair with Rhaenyra to Alicent earlier in the episode but now they were united in their scorn and resentment of the Princess.

There is certainly a debate to be had about the power dynamic between Rhaenyra and Ser Criston - with her hierarchical power versus his age and gender.

Yet when Rhaenyra does not give Ser Criston exactly what he wants, he is violent and vengeful.

Following the 10-year time jump, Ser Criston is then shown to be Alicent’s personal guard and also a key advisor.

The once romantic figure is now a pent-up ball of toxic masculinity, furious at Rhaenyra and slut-shaming her behind her back to Alicent with rage and profanity - so much so he has to apologise to the Queen for his outburst.

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton / HBO

However, his vicious hatred of Rhaenyra also extends to her innocent sons Prince Jacaerys Velaryon and Prince Lucerys Velaryon who he is meant to be training in combat alongside Alicent’s sons Prince Aegon Targaryen and Prince Aemond Targaryen.

When confronted over his apparent bias towards teaching Alicent’s children by Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) - Rhaenyra’s lover and the biological father of her children - Ser Criston uses this opportunity to taunt Ser Harwin and also bully Rhaenyra’s children. Ser Criston then tutors Aegon into administering a brutal beating to Jacaerys.

Further comments hinting at the true paternity of Rhaenyra’s children from Ser Criston leads to Ser Harwin delivering the smug Kingsguard knight a brutal beating - which works in the former’s favour by seeing Ser Harwin expelled from the City Watch and sent back to Harrenhal.

Ultimately, the results of these changes for Ser Criston are a smart gender-swapped twist on the cliche of a woman scorned by offering someone who has all the trappings of a male hero, an underdog even, and turning him into a vindictive bully who is entitled, misogynistic and unaccepting of his own mistakes.

Ty Tennant as Prince Aegon Targaryen and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon HBO

The fictional history of Westeros given in the book Fire and Blood leaves us with a quite enigmatic portrayal of Ser Criston as we are offered a number of interpretations of him by different sources, but here it is clear that he is a warrior with a fragile ego and a hatred of women with sexual agency and power to wield of her own.

In Game of Thrones, none of the leading men followed such a descent from hero into toxicity, if anything the show slowly redeemed many of the nastier characters at the start.

Thankfully, House of the Dragon has turned some tropes on their head whilst also offering a comment on gender roles in Westeros and challenging audience expectations - showing the misogyny often behind the ideals of chivalry.

We just have to wonder, how much nastier can Ser Criston Cole get?

House of the Dragon airs on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

