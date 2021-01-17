Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up: Full list of confirmed celebrity contestants

It won’t be long now before we see this year’s Dancing on Ice line-up take to the ice rink.

The first six celebrities are about to make their ice skating debut alongside their professional partners.

Up first is Lady Leshurr, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Jason Donovan and Rufus Hound.

Hound was due to skate in the second week, however, he was moved forward due to an accident.

The Dancing on Ice accident caused Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of the first shows, meaning Bell will now dance in Week Two with Karina Mantra while Yebin recovers.

Following the incident, Dancing on Ice’s Rebekah Vardy opened up about injuring her pro partner saying: “I know what Graham was going through.”

Meet your Dancing On Ice class of 2021! ⛸🎉 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/19f6e0Oetf — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2020

It sounds like this year’s celebs are feeling the pressure of the ice, with Denise admitting she’s fallen over in almost every training session.

“I’m always pointing my toes, which means that I hit my toe and I go flying. I fall over every session,” she told press including RadioTimes.com.

Denise might want to ask her fellow skaters for some tips. Joe-Warren Plant recently revealed advice from former Dancing on Ice winner and on-screen dad Matthew Wolfenden, saying: “When I found out I was taking part in the show, he said to me that you cannot downplay the amount of strength it is going to take to endure this competition. It’s very tough not only physically but mentally as well. And he said to just enjoy it!”

The series may have only just begun, but Dancing on Ice judges have considered who will win this year as they evaluate the line-up.

Ahead of the series, ITV has given viewers a glimpse at first-look pics of the line-up, showing the likes of Colin Jackson, Myleene Klass and Billie Shepherd posing on the ice.

As the new series kicks off, let’s get acquainted with this year’s Dancing on Ice contestants.

Rufus Hound

ITV

Partner: Robin Johnston

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound was confirmed as the 12th contestant for Dancing on Ice, completing the line-up for the 2021 series.

Announcing the news on Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best, Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said, ‘We’ll pay you,’ and I said, ‘Do you know something? I love ice skating!”

He went on to say: “Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last 20 years in the pub mainly!”

Billie Shepherd

Partner: Mark Hanretty

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd will glide into the new series of Dancing on Ice.

Speaking of the news when she was announced, she said:”My kids are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed!”

Billie is best known for starring in ITVBe’s The Only Way is Essex and The Mummy Diaries alongside her sister Sam Faiers.

She is a mum to Nelly, six, and Arthur, three, with her husband Greg Shepherd.

Lady Leshurr

ITV Studios

Partner: Brendyn Hatfield

Musician and rapper Lady Leshurr will be bringing her free-styling skills to the rink to the Dancing on Ice line-up.

The 30-year-old, best known for her tracks Queen’s Speech and Don’t Believe You, announced the news on Kiss Breakfast, alongside hosts, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Dancing on Ice 2019 runner-up Perri Kiely.

She said at the time: “Oh my gosh I don’t know what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She added: “I’m petrified, [but] I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, [skating] backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Rebekah Vardy

ITV

Partner: Andy Buchanan

Rebekah Vardy was announced for the Dancing on Ice line-up in 2020.

The 38-year-old model and TV personality, who is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, was confirmed to be taking part in the contest on 29th September.

On her involvement in the show she said: “I’m so ready for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it will be good to get the glam on.”

Graham Bell

ITV

Partner: Yebin Mok (and Karina Manta)

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell is in the Dancing on Ice line-up for 2021.

The 54-year-old appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his pal and fellow athlete Colin Jackson to confirm the news that they’d both be taking part in the new series.

He said: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin.”

Bell then admitted that his dancing experience went as far as “dancing on tables, wearing ski boots in après ski. It’s not graceful and elegant”.

His partner, Yebin Mok, was forced to pull out of the first couple of shows after she sustained a nasty injury during training. Karina Manta will replace her while she recovers.

Colin Jackson

ITV

Partner: Klabera Komini

Former sprinter and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson is ditching his running shoes for a pair of skates.

The 53-year-old hopes his sports background will help him out on the ice, saying in an interview on BBC Breakfast: “I can do a little bit of skating. I think with sport in itself you’ve certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance. How much dancing we’ll do, who knows?! We’ll see how the choreography goes.”

He does know it’s called Dancing on Ice right…

Sonny Jay

ITV

Partner: Angela Egan

DJ Sonny Jay is swapping the DJ booth for the ice.

Fans will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Show, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the news, he told his co-stars on September 25th: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

And Kemp seems to believe his pal might have what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We were talking about it..we’ve been talking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Move them aside, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Sounds like the pressure’s on!

Jason Donavon

Partner: Alexandra Schauman

Former Neighbours actor, Jason Donovan, is in the Dancing on Ice line-up.

Speaking about his exciting news, Donovan – who rose to fame by playing Scott Robinson on the soap – said: “The news is out!! I am delighted to announce I am taking part in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brookes

ITV

Partner: Faye Brookes

Corrie star Faye Brookes – who is best known for playing Kate Connor on the long running soap – was announced as the fourth celeb to sign up for skating show.

Speaking on the Lorraine show, Brookes said: “I’m so excited! I had to meet with the team, they had to see me on the ice and there was a coach to review the basics.

Denise Van Outen

ITV

Partnered with: Matt Evers

TV personality Denise Van Outen will be showing off her dancing skills on the ice.

The news was revealed on an episode of Loose Women in 2020, as Linda Robson accidentally blurted it out.

Nevertheless, Denise was happy the cat was finally out the bag, saying: “I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people because I’ve literally kept this a secret.”

Joe-Warren Plant

ITV

Partner: Vanessa Bauer

Joe-Warren Plant was announced as the second celeb to join the DOI line up.

Speaking of his signing, the 18-year-old said: “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is best known for playing Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale, which he joined in 2010.

Myleene Klass

ITV

Partner: Lukasz Rozycki

The musician and TV presenter became the first celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New Year.

Myleene Klass shared the news on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve always been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like Jlo.”

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.