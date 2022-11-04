After a series of themed weeks, including last weekend's spooky Halloween special, Strictly is back to its regular programming on Saturday as the couples vie for public votes.

With the 2022 season of Strictly Come Dancing almost halfway through and a sixth celebrity set to waltz away from the competition, the Glitterball trophy isn't too far from the remaining contestants' reach as we head into Week 7.

Back to break down this weekend's songs and dances is RadioTimes.com's Lauren Morris, who is joined by Radio Times magazine's TV Previews Editor Frances Taylor for Week 7's episode of Strictly Between Us – which you can watch below (or on YouTube).

With the Strictly songs and dances announced earlier in the week, part one of Strictly Between Us – Footloose Forecast – sees Lauren and Frances discuss what they can't watch to see on Saturday night, from Tyler West's take on a Viennese Waltz to Tony Adams embracing a Pitbull track.

It's the Tops and Bottoms next, with Frances and Lauren predicting who will shooting up the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and who will be plummeting down in part two, with the likes of Helen Skelton, Hamza Yassin, Ellie Taylor and Fleur East up for discussion.

Finally, part three is Foxtrotting into the Future, in which Lauren and Frances reveal what they're hoping for from the rest of the series, from the upcoming Blackpool special to the use of extra professional dancers.

Last weekend saw Fleur East land in the bottom two and after re-starting her performance following an "incident" with her props, it was in fact James Bye who was sent home.

Just 10 celebrities remain in the Strictly line-up, however only nine can continue on in the competition, with the public voting for their favourites ahead of the Sunday night results show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 5th November at 7pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 6th November at 7:15pm.

