During the weekend's Halloween results show, Fleur East found herself in the bottom two for her Salsa to Beyonce's Break My Soul, going up against EastEnders star James Bye , who was sent home by the judges.

The BBC has addressed reports that Fleur East and Vito Coppola were allowed to restart their performance in Strictly Come Dancing 's Sunday dance-off, clarifying that their routine was halted "as a matter of urgency" after "an incident".

However, various publications reported this week that East restarted her dance-off routine after falling down, which was not shown during the results show broadcast.

Fleur East on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Responding to the controversy, a Strictly spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "After an incident with a prop at the beginning of Fleur and Vito’s dance-off performance, the decision was made to halt proceedings to check they were not injured, as a matter of urgency.

"As they had not begun to dance before the incident occurred, it was decided they could start the performance again, once it was confirmed they were fit to do so."

RadioTimes.com understands that after the pair suffered a big fall, the show's director decided to stop the music, meaning that the performance was unable to continue, and that East and Coppola did not influence that decision.

East isn't the first Strictly contestant to restart a performance in the dance-off, with Blue's Lee Ryan beginning his routine again after an incident with a prop at the start of his dance in 2018.

As for live show blunders, Mark Ramprakash was allowed to perform his Salsa again in 2006 after his microphone became tangled with that of his professional partner Karen Hardy.

