And that wasn’t all, as after the public had been voting for their least compatible couple, one pair was sent home at the end of the night.

If you missed all the drama, then don’t worry - RadioTimes.com has you covered with our handy recap video.

Read on to find out everything that happened in episode 52 of Love Island.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 52 recap

Three couples were at risk of being dumped from the villa.

After the drama of The Grafties, Abi Moores attempted to speak to her partner Scott van der Sluis about the evening - but he awkwardly told her that he needed a second to chat to the other boys.

Telling Sammy Root and Tyrique Hyde that he was “really p***ed off” with how Mitchel Taylor had behaved that night, Scott added that he was also “starting to find out why Abi was so p***ed off at the situation”. Sammy then broached Tyrique, and said the way he spoke to Whitney Adebayo - telling her to “shut up” - was bound to upset her, as “he wouldn’t have liked it if someone had spoken to Ella [Thomas] that way”.

Elsewhere, Lochan Nowacki was having the same conversation with Mitchel, and when discussing Ty he said: “Don’t tell my girl to shut up. You don’t tell your own girl to shush. It’s just disrespectful.”

Things between the pair cooled down slightly after Tyrique pulled him for a chat. While Ty said he didn’t agree with speaking to your partner about what the boys had said, he did add to Lochs: “I shouldn’t have spoken to [Whitney] like that. I would like to apologise for coming at Whitney in front of you, because that was disrespectful.”

However, Whitney wasn’t going to be as easily swayed as her partner, and when Ty also tried to apologise to her, she said: “What do you lot think this is, the Ty show? I literally can’t stand the disrespect from men,” and said she “would rather not [speak to him] now”.

Mitch and Scott also tried to draw a line under their argument, after an exasperated Scott had lost his temper with the gas engineer during his vile acceptance speech after he made several digs at Abi.

“Don’t call me a k***head in front of everyone,” Mitch told him, before then attacking Scott’s relationship with the Welsh footballer and adding: “I don’t respect how you’re going about things with Abi. If you’re not feeling it, cut it off.”

Scott retorted: “Just because I don't sell people the dream, tell them I'm going to the Maldives and all that. I’m not leading her on.

“I’m not going to apologise for calling you a k***head - at the time, I felt like you were being a k***head.”

The evening ended with Whitney finally giving Tyrique the chance to say he was sorry.

“I’ll be the first to apologise, I’m in the wrong. I shouldn’t have spoken to you like that,” he told her.

But while Whitney did accept his grovelling words, she still added: “Sometimes I do think: ‘Is it disrespect, is it a blip or is it your character?’ If you say you’re my friend and vice versa, hold it in high regard in every single form.”

And the ill-feeling was far from over on her part, as later in bed, she told Lochs: “[The talk] was good, but not like we’re going to be best mates.”

The next morning, the Scott and Abi situation was on everyone’s minds again, as she told the girls she wanted to give their “chaotic” relationship a chance, while Scott revealed he needed to make a clear decision about his feelings today.

Of course, Mitch had to stick his two penn'orth in, telling Sammy: “All I want Scott to do is be real. He is ***t when it comes to girls’ feelings. Act your age and just be honest, because I’m fed up of it now.”

An (unusually mature) Sammy warned him to be mindful of his partner Ella Barnes’ feelings, because it can come across that he still cares for Abi - to which Ella later confirmed in the Beach Hut when she said: “I’m kind of fed up of this Abi-Scott-Mitch situation. I feel like it’s just dragging on too much now.”

Abi Moores and Scott van-der-Sluis were sent home.

After finally having a proper think about where his head was at, Scott had an honest chat with Abi.

“I don’t want you to ever hate me for leading you on or anything like that,” he told her, referencing her feelings to Mitch. “I need to commit one way or another, I can’t leave it in limbo, we’ve been letting this drag on for too long.”

“I feel like it would be better for us to be friends rather than commit the other way and I hope that’s not…,” he trailed off, but Abi thankfully understood where he was coming from, and the pair decided to be a friendship couple while sharing a hug.

While Scott told the others that he had ended it - to which they all agreed it would be a “weight off his shoulders” - Abi had a chat with Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, and asked them: “I keep going for these men… do I repel people, am I that bad?”

And later, while the girls were getting ready, she told Jess Harding that she wouldn’t shed any tears about Scott - to which Jess replied: “You have the kindest heart of gold ever and anyone would be lucky to have you.” Aww!

That evening, the pairs split off for a few chats - where Ella B told Mitch that she found his overly emotional reaction to the Scott and Abi chaos as “hurtful” - and then Abi got a text asking the Islanders to gather around the firepit.

The couples with the least amount of votes were at risk of being dumped from the villa - and they were revealed to be Ella B and Mitchel, Molly and Zachariah, and Abi and Scott.

It was then up to the other contestants to decide which pair to send home, and after conferring, they decided the best choice would be the new friendship couple, Scott and Abi.

“I haven’t made a romantic connection, but I’ve defo found love in all you guys,” Abi told them, before waving goodbye to the villa.

As they reeled in the aftermath of the dumping, the couples again split off to discuss their nights - with Zach telling his partner: “I’m not here for people’s votes, I'm here to find what I’ve found. I’m happy.”

Ella B also assured Mitch: “We’ll prove to everyone that we are compatible. We’ve got all the time in the world.” But she seemed shocked when he absentmindedly replied: “I mean, we haven’t,” before quickly backtracking and adding: “On the outside we do.”

And although the girls seemed in high spirits after Molly got a text which said the couples would be going on their final dates - but would also then have to decide who the least compatible couple is - ‘messy’ Mitchel shockingly told Lochs in the bedroom: “I feel like Ella B is fake. The way Ella B’s been moving, I feel like she’s more bothered to be here than she is with me.”

He added to Tyrique: “It’s giving energy and it’s giving too much false energy. I could be tripping, but I don’t think it’s as real as everyone else.”

So will the couple stay together? Tune in tonight to find out!

