What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 28 recap

Casa Amor got started last night, with the original Love Island 2023 contestants getting acquainted with the newbies.

The girls were first joined by Kodie Murphy, Ouzy See, Zachary Ashford, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Lochan Nowacki, and Benjamin Noel, but it wasn't the first time meeting for Ouzy and Ella Thomas, who revealed they'd previously met on a shoot.

Ella joked to Ouzy that she thought they were going to go on a date after meeting. They decided to sleep in the same bed that night.

Jess Harding got chatting to Zachary, who she thought was the best looking, and they agreed to share a bed. Also at Casa Amor, Kady chatted to Kodie, who she'd be sharing a bed with, and Catherine got flirty with Elom, while Whitney had some one-on-one time with Lochan.

Over in the main villa, things were a little quiet though as the Casa girls wouldn't be arriving until the morning. Instead, the guys were asked to pack cases for the girls, and all except Tyrique Hyde stitched their girl up with hoodies instead of bikinis and cute fits.

The next day, the guys were joined by Casa Amor girls Tink Reading, Danielle Mazhindu, Amber Wise, Gabby Jeffery, Abi Moores and former islander Molly Marsh – who Mitchel Taylor was very excited to see. The same couldn't be said about Zachariah, however, as he stared at her in disbelief.

Zachariah was left stunned as Molly returned on Love Island. ITV

During a chat around the fire pit, Tyrique revealed that he was the only one closed off. Not that that would stop the new girls, who weren't afraid of stepping on any toes.

Up in the dressing room, Gabby said she was surprised by Mitch and Sammy Root. She also had her eye on Zachariah – sorry Mols.

Following the conversation, Molly pulled Zach for a chat and asked if he'd still be thinking of her. He admitted that his journey hadn't been the same without her, and she questioned him about attempting to kiss Kady just two days after she left. Looks like Zach's got some grovelling to do...

Meanwhile in Casa, Ella and Catherine were getting very flirty with the new boys.

During their chat, Ouzy told Ella that if any guy was to turn her head, it'd be him. Meanwhile, a preview for Monday's episode showed Catherine and Elom about to lock lips.

Do Tyrique and Scott need to watch out?

