What happened on Love Island episode 54 last night? Full recap

While viewers were treated to some very cute scenes – particularly between Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri – the atmosphere quickly changed when the couples were asked to vote for who should be eliminated.

The 2022 season of Love Island continued last night, with the remaining islanders heading on their last ever dates ahead of Monday's big final .

With the live final and the Meet the Parents episode yet to come, there's still a lot to be excited about when it comes to season 8 of Love Island.

Read on for everything you need to know about last night's Love Island – episode 54.

What happened on Love Island episode 54 last night?

Tasha and Andrew are beachy keen on their date. ITV

Last night's episode began with Tasha and Andrew getting ready for their final 'Kardashians-themed' date.

Wearing head-to-toe leather (despite the heat), Tasha and Andrew were taken to a beach where they were greeted by a table, surrounded by roses and their initials laid out in flowers (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are quaking in their designer boots!).

The OG couple sit down for their date, with Andrew telling Tasha that he feels as though he's "hit the jackpot" by being with her.

"You were the first person I saw coming down that corridor. We have had a journey but look how we progressed. When you told me about your superpower I was so proud of you," he added.

The couple then chat about the future, with Tasha saying that she can see herself marrying him, before sticking a fake ring on her finger and saying: "That's what's going to happen next year."

Back at the villa, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard are chilling, with Paige saying that she thinks Adam has changed "very much" since being with her and he agrees. Perhaps Adam's season 4 ways are finally behind him?

Finally, it's time for Luca Bish and Gemma Owen to head on their date, with the couple being taken to a villa where they're serenaded by a band whilst sat at a table floating above a pool.

Gemma and Luca head on their final date. ITV

The two chat about meeting one another's families, admitting that they can't wait (which is unsurprising given who Gemma's father is!), while Luca says that he would like to "put a label" on their relationship when the time is right.

When everyone returns to the villa, the post-date euphoria is cut short when Indiyah Polack receives a text saying that the islanders must vote for the couple they think is least compatible.

After discussing their options, Gemma and Luca choose to vote for Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, with Gemma saying that "he is not 100 per cent for her" and that she's "not sure it will last on the outside", as well as Tasha and Andrew.

Dami Hope and Indiyah also choose Ekin-Su and Davide, with Indiyah saying that she thinks "Ekin-Su is way more into Davide than he is into her", as well as Gemma and Luca.

It's not looking good for Ekinde, with Paige and Adam also picking the pair as Paige says that Davide has "too many trust issues". As for their second couple, Paige and Adam pick Gemma and Luca.

Meanwhile, Tasha and Andrew vote for Ekin-Su and Davide as well as Paige and Adam, while Ekin-Su and Davide go for Gemma and Luca and Paige and Adam.

Just when Ekinde fans are about to throw their remotes at the TV, Iain Stirling announces that all the couples who received a vote are up for an elimination and that the public get to decide (hurray!).

We'll have to tune in on Sunday night for the penultimate episode of Love Island to find out which couple will be packing their bags ahead of the big final!

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

