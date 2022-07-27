What happened on Love Island episode 51 last night? Full recap

Last night's episode saw the 12 contestants take part in a saucy air hostess challenge, and while it made some of the couples stronger, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen 's relationship hit the rocks somewhat when Luca took issue with what Gemma did in the game.

With just a few days to go until the Love Island final, you would think this week would be plain sailing for the remaining islanders – however the ITV2 show always knows how to bring the drama.

On top of that, the villa was shaken by a surprise elimination, with another round of islanders left vulnerable by the public vote – but who may be packing their suitcases and who is in for a chance of winning?

Here's everything you need to know about last night's Love Island.

What happened on Love Island episode 51 last night?

The boys open the Love Island spa! ITV

Last night's episode began with Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on frosty terms after falling out during the talent show, with the Italian Stallion whipping up a carbonara as an olive branch.

While he still thinks Ekin-Su is being a drama queen (I mean she did crown herself Miss Drama Queen 2022!), she explains that his comment on "wild behaviour" on the outside touched a nerve with her. Thankfully for Ekinde fans, the pasta worked, with Ekin-Su telling the Beach Hut camera: "It's hard to stay angry at the King of Carbonara."

The next morning, the boys decide to open an actual spa salon for the girls, inviting them to the poolside for massages, foot rubs and cooling cucumbers for their eyes. While they all had a good time, Ekin-Su seemed to enjoy it the most judging by the noises she was making!

Danica Taylor then receives a text, revealing that the islanders are heading out of the villa for the Mile High challenge, for which the girls will be dressing up as air hostesses and providing the inflight entertainment.

The boys take part in the Mile High challenge ITV

The girls gave their boys a First Class experience, with the challenge getting saucy when the girls had to make sure the boys' seatbelt were properly fastened. Unfortunately, Luca didn't seem impressed when Gemma licked Adam Collard's chest during her turn, with the fishmonger pushing her off him when she moved down the line to him.

Back at the villa, Gemma and the other girls chat about Luca's reaction to Gemma's performance in the challenge, with Ekin-Su saying: "Luca was being weird when you were doing your challenge."

Gemma and Luca have a chat, with Gemma annoyed that Luca is in a mood when he claims he is not. He then admits that he didn't like it but "can't stay in a mood" because it's a challenge, with Gemma pointing out that he then clearly was in a mood about it. Luca takes off his mic and storms out of the villa.

Later on in the evening, Gemma and Luca are still not speaking, while Dami convinces Luca to pull Gemma for a chat. Meanwhile, the other couples talk amongst themselves about the situation, with Adam telling Paige Thorne privately: "There's going to be 10 times worse on the outside."

Luca and Gemma go for a chat, where Gemma says that she didn't like how he handled the situation, while Luca defends his behaviour, saying that "any bloke would've thought the way I did at the time."

He adds that he doesn't want to be in a relationship where he's having "these stupid chats" before asking if she wants to be with him. When Gemma says, "Well, obviously," Luca goes, "Well, sweet crack on then." Very mature!

The islanders face a surprise dumping ITV

The villa is then rocked by the arrival of another text telling them all to gather around the fire pit, with Luca telling Gemma: "Let's just hope this text does us both a favour." We then learn that the couples up for elimination are Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, Paige and Adam, and Danica and Jamie Allen.

While the couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island, the show leaves us on a major cliffhanger. Who will be leaving the villa? I guess we'll have to wait until tonight to find out!

