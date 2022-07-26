ITV2 has teased that tonight's episode will see the contestants blindsided by a sudden dumping, with the remaining six couples being asked to gather around the fire pit.

With Love Island 's eighth season rapidly approaching the highly-anticipated final, it makes sense for the ITV2 show to start cutting the villa numbers but that doesn't make elimination news any less shocking for the islanders.

At the end of this evening's episode, viewers will watch as Paige Thorne receives a text, telling the islanders that the public have been voting for their favourite couple and that some contestants are at risk of leaving the villa.

The boys take part in a challenge in tonight's episode. ITV

"So whose luggage can stay safely stowed? And who might be facing an early departure?" the broadcaster teases.

The thinning out of the Love Island finalists began on Sunday, when Deji, Reece Ford, Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards were dumped from the villa – and now it seems as though a few more islanders could be following them to the airport after tonight.

The episode will also see Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti clear the air after their argument during last night's talent show, with Ekin-Su telling her Italian beau: "We can banter, it's funny – some comments just got to me a little bit."

Meanwhile, the boys are planning an actual spa day for the girls, providing cucumbers for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

"I'm good with my hands," Andrew Le Page says. "I know what I'm doing. She's a lucky girl, very lucky girl."

The 2022 Love Island final is set to air on Monday, with the current islanders eventually being narrowed down to just four couples ahead of the live show.

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

