Starting at the slightly later time of 9:15pm due to the World Cup, yesterday's episode saw tensions rise over burnt rice, Owen Warner take on the Bushtucker Trial, and the campmates walk around in each other's knickers. But don't fret - if you missed episode 16, RadioTimes.com 's I'm a Celebrity catch up is here to fill you in.

With the 2022 season of I'm a Celebrity heading into its final week, the line-up of famous campmates is slowly starting to narrow down – and last night, we said goodbye to the third contestant to leave .

You can watch our top highlights from last night's episode below, or read on for a full summary of what went down in the camp yesterday.

The episode began with Scarlette Douglas realising that their rice breakfast had "totally burnt" after Matt Hancock failed to keep an eye on it, resulting in a few grumpy faces around camp.

We then saw what happened in the camp after Scarlette became the next person to be eliminated, with the remaining celebrities paying tribute to the TV presenter and worrying about having lost the two chefs Down Under: Scarlette and Charlene White, who was the first to be voted out.

Owen then took one for the team, volunteering to go through Boiling Point – a Bushtucker Trial that the public voted Chris Moyles to do the week before, with the radio DJ only winning one star.

Owen turned out to be a lot more successful however, winning all the stars for camp despite swimming amongst snakes, creepy crawlies and various other jungle critters.

Meanwhile, Seann Walsh had a heart-to-heart with Boy George and Jill Scott, who spoke about their coming out experiences. George said that he knew he'd be "immediately unpopular in the playground" if he came out as gay, he knew it was "totally normal and this is what's meant to be", while Jill spoke about sexuality within the world of football, adding: "I think in the men's game, it's so difficult... but in women's football, it's just never an issue."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Seann then went off with Babatúndé Aléshé to win some Dingo Dollars for camp in the Catch My Match challenge, with Babatúndé manning a date line while Seann took on the role of Cupid, retrieving the correct celebrity's picture from a set of floating steps.

Luckily, the campmates answered the question correctly by saying that it was Babatúnde who had appeared in EastEnders, Waking the Dead and New Tricks, and they feasted on candy hearts as their treat.

After dancing around the camp in each other's underwear while singing the 'Tight Pants' song, Ant and Dec arrived in camp to reveal that it was Sue Cleaver who would become the third celebrity to leave the show.

The Coronation Street star was thrilled to be out, telling Ant and Dec that she wants Jill to become the next Queen of the Jungle.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.