The tearful goodbye for one campmate followed an action packed episode, which also included a bushtucker trial called Watery Grave, a wrong answer to a crucial question and a tense discussion between Matt Hancock and Boy George .

It was an emotional day for the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up , as for the first time this season one of their number eliminated and sent home.

Missed last night's show? Well, RadioTimes.com has put together a recap.

Here's everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity 2022.

The start of Friday's episode saw the campmates getting on well for the most part, before saying goodbye to Charlene White and Boy George as they headed off to complete their next Bushtucker Trial, called Watery Grave.

It turned out, the trial saw them climbing down inside two water-filled tombs, with Charlene using a magnet to move the stars around a maze and into the second tomb. George then head to move the stars around his grave until they could be released and put in his star bag.

Charlene struggled when she found out eels, water spiders and mud crabs were all in there too and eventually found herself shouting those all important words: "I'm a celebrity... get me out of here!"

George consoled Charlene and they headed back to camp, revealing to their campmates that they had only managed to retrieve two stars. Sue Cleaver woke up baffled to find out she'd slept through the whole experience and went over to reassure Charlene, after which they had a heartfelt conversation, along with Owen Warner.

Charlene then revealed in a conversation with Sue why she never slept in the RV, admitting it was because she felt her journalistic integrity would be at risk if she spent too much one on one time with Matt.

Babatúndé Aléshé and Chris Moyles then went to take part in Kev's deals on wheels challenge, sorting potatoes by size and type while also counting fruit and veg as it went flying through tubes in front of them.

It's fair to say they struggled to keep it all together at times, but they ended up winning and securing some chocolate as a treat for the camp, as long as their campmates were able to answer the following question. Who was born closer to the invention of the Walkman - Babatúndé, Chris or Sue?

Matt Hancock was certain the Walkman was invented in 1984, and was gleeful at getting the question right. However, as it turned out, he hadn't. The camp were devastated to find out they could have won chocolate, and when George made a joke about it, he felt Matt looked at him in annoyance.

George and Matt had a confrontation later, with Seann Walsh also in attendance. George told Matt that he felt his presence had made everyone "compliant" and admitted that he'd be "hating on him" because he doesn't say what he actually means. He told him he was "very confusing" and said he was struggling to separate him as an individual and as a politician.

Matt later said he felt it was a positive and constructive conversation, while George said it was a "relief" to have got his feelings out in the open.

Later in the camp it was revealed that Mike Tindall had been voted leader, replacing Matt Hancock. He then appointed Sue as his deputy and doled out the jobs to the rest of the campmates.

Seann was put on washing-up duties with Scarlett Douglas and admitted to Sue that he was worried he would annoy her when working closely with her.

The camp were rewarded for their two stars from earlier in the episode with alpaca ribs, before the camp gave their farewell speeches ahead of an elimination.

Ant and Dec came to the camp the next morning to reveal the results of the vote, with it coming down to Sue and Charlene. In the end it was Charlene who was sent to pack her things and leave the camp. As is tradition she said her goodbyes, chatted through her experience with Ant and Dec, before walking across the bridge and leaving the camp for good.

