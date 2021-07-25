Celebrity Masterchef 2021: Release date, line-up, trailer

BBC has released a teaser trailer for Celebrity MasterChef 2021 – and the budding celebrity cooks appear to be having a ball and cooking up a storm.

This year, the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up boasts some big names stepping up to the plate, such as former EastEnders actress Rita Simons, Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe, TV presenter Melanie Sykes, Happy Mondays percussionist Bez, actor and Blue member Duncan James, Katie Price, actress Su Pollard and Britain’s Got Talent star Nabil Abdulrashid.

“You’re twisting my melons,” Bez jokes in the short clip. Reality star Price can be seen making a funny face as she tries out the deep fryer, while Joe Swash seemingly fails to impress with his dumplings.

The 2021 winner will follow in the footsteps of last year’s champion, Irish broadcaster and internet personality Riyadh Khalaf, who won over Gregg Wallace and John Torode with his impressive range of dishes largely inspired by his Iraqi roots.

Over five weeks, viewers will watch as the new line-up of celebrities battle it out in the kitchen to be crowned champion.

So, when is it back? And what time is it on?

Here’s everything we know so far about the 16th series of Celebrity MasterChef.

When is Celebrity MasterChef back in 2021?

A 2021 air date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for Celebrity MasterChef, however, we can make some educated guesses about the show’s return based on previous years.

Celebrity MasterChef is usually filmed in March and begins in the summer, so it’s likely we could see the 16th series around July 2021.

Celebrity Masterchef 2021 trailer

The BBC has released a teaser trailer, which features the celebrity contestants having a great time in the kitchen.

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef judges?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be back to judge the celebrities on their array of dishes.

Who is in the Celebrity MasterChef line-up?

The 2021 line-up has now been confirmed with 20 celebrities entering the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this year.

You can see a full list below:

Duncan James

Su Pollard

Nabil Abdulrashid

Munya Chawawa

Melanie Sykes

Rita Simons

Megan McKenna

Penny Lancaster

Patrick Grant

Will Kirk

Katie Price

Dion Dublin

Johannes Radebe

Gavin Esler

Kadeena Cox

Kem Cetinay

Joe Swash

Melissa Johns

Michelle Collins

Bez

The 2020 line-up of celebs received a bit of criticism on social media, with comedian Jennifer Saunders saying she only recognised nine of the 20 celebrities.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2020?

BBC

Irish broadcaster and internet personality Riyadh Khalaf won Celebrity Masterchef in 2020. Riyadh is hoping to expand his career in cooking and told RadioTimes.com that he was in talks with production companies after his win.

“I would love to do more food-related stuff on TV – something that’s dangerous and breaking boundaries and a little bit out there. I’ve got a couple of ideas I have down on paper and I’ve been chatting to production companies and developing them. Maybe a cook book and a new podcast coming out next year!”

Wallace said: “Riyadh has always been flamboyant, he’s always shown creativity and he’s always been passionate. I think Riyadh’s cooking came of age today.”

Torode added: “You look at those three dishes and I thought they were restaurant quality. Some people just get better, their food finer but more importantly more and more delicious. A deserved winner.”

Celebrity MasterChef will return to BBC One this summer.