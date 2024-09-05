The series is based on the novel of the same name, and while speaking with RadioTimes.com, Schreiber said he could "see why" it would make a good six-part series.

He said: "You kind of leave them with these big hooks and twists and all that fun stuff that people like nowadays. But yeah, I thought it was really fun. I enjoyed the read, of both the book and the script."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Perfect Couple.

The Perfect Couple cast: Who plays who in the Netflix mystery series?

Below is the main line-up for The Perfect Couple, which is now available to stream on Netflix. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

Billy Howle as Benji Winbury

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco

Ishaan Khattar as Shooter Dival

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury

Mia Isaac as Chloe Carter

Isabelle Adjani as Isabel Nallet

Michael Beach as Dan Carter

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry

Nicole Kidman plays Greer Garrison Winbury

Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in The Perfect Couple. Netflix

Who is Greer Garrison Winbury? Greer is the mother of the groom at the wedding, Benji. She is married to Tag, and is the author of the Dolly Hardaway murder mystery novels.

Where have I seen Nicole Kidman before? Kidman has had a long and storied career, appearing in films such as Batman Forever, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, The Others, The Hours, The Golden Compass, Australia, The Railway Man, Before I Go to Sleep, Aquaman, Bombshell, The Northman and A Family Affair. On TV, she has starred in Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, Special Ops: Lioness and Expats.

Liev Schreiber plays Tag Winbury

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Who is Tag Winbury? Tag is Greer's husband and the father of the groom. He is the heir to the wealthy Winbury family.

Where have I seen Liev Schreiber before? On TV, Schreiber is known for playing the title role in the series Ray Donovan, while he is also known for his roles in films including X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Scream, The French Dispatch, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Isle of Dogs, The Butler and Salt. He recently appeared in Disney Plus series A Small Light.

Eve Hewson plays Amelia Sacks

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks in The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Who is Amelia Sacks? Amelia is the bride at the wedding, who previously worked at a zoo. She is having some last-minute doubts about marrying into the Winbury family.

Where have I seen Eve Hewson before? Hewson starred in Netflix drama Behind Her Eyes and Apple TV+ show Bad Sisters, while she has also appeared in shows including The Luminaries and The Knick, and films such as Enough Said and Flora and Son.

Billy Howle plays Benji Winbury

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks and Billy Howle as Benji Winbury in The Perfect Couple. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix

Who is Benji Winbury? Benji is the groom at the wedding and the second Winbury son to Greer and Tag.

Where have I seen Billy Howle before? Howle has had roles in series such as Under the Banner of Heaven, Chloe, The Beast Must Die and The Serpent, as well as films including Dunkirk, Outlaw/King and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Jack Reynor plays Thomas Winbury

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury and Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury in The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Who is Thomas Winbury? Thomas is Benji's older brother and the eldest Winbury son. He is married to Abby, and is obnoxious and vindictive.

Where have I seen Jack Reynor before? Reynor has had roles in films including Transformers: Age of Extinction, Macbeth, Sing Street, Free Fire, Midsommar, Cherry and Flora and Son, as well as series such as Strange Angel and The Peripheral.

Dakota Fanning plays Abby Winbury

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury in The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Who is Abby Winbury? Abby is Thomas's pregnant wife.

Where have I seen Dakota Fanning before? A child star from a young age with film roles in The Cat in the Hat and The War of the Worlds, Fanning has gone on to roles in films such as The Runaways, The Twilight Saga, Night Moves, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and The Equalizer 3. On television, she has starred in The Alienist, The First Lady and Ripley.

Meghann Fahy plays Merritt Monaco

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco in The Perfect Couple. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix

Who is Merritt Monaco? Merritt is the maid of honour at the wedding, and best friends with Amelia.

Where have I seen Meghann Fahy before? Fahy is known for starring in shows such as The White Lotus, The Bold Type and One Life to Live, while she has also had roles in Miss Sloane and Chicago Fire.

Ishaan Khattar plays Shooter Dival

Ishaan Khattar as Shooter Dival in The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Who is Shooter Dival? Shooter is the best man at the wedding, who is best friends with Benji.

Where have I seen Ishaan Khattar before? Khattar is best known for his roles in cinema, while he has also appeared in the series A Suitable Boy and the film Don't Look Up.

Sam Nivola plays Will Winbury

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury in The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Who is Will Winbury? Will is the third and youngest son of Tag and Greer. He is brother to Thomas and Benji.

Where have I seen Sam Nivola before? Nivola has had roles in films such as White Noise, Eileen and Maestro.

Mia Isaac plays Chloe Carter

Mia Isaac as Chloe in The Perfect Couple. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Who is Chloe Carter? Chloe is the daughter of the chief of police, Dan.

Where have I seen Mia Isaac before? Isaac is best known for her roles in the film Not Okay and the series Black Cake.

Isabelle Adjani plays Isabel Nallet

The Perfect Couple. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Who is Isabel Nallet? Isabel is a close friend of the Winbury family who travels to Nantucket for the wedding.

Where have I seen Isabelle Adjani before? Adjani is best-known for her roles in French films such as Possession, One Deadly Summer, Camille Claudel, La Reine Margot and Skirt Day.

Michael Beach plays Dan Carter

Michael Beach as Dan Carter in The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Who is Dan Carter? Dan is the chief of police in Nantucket.

Where have I seen Michael Beach before? Beach has had roles in films such as Insidious: Chapter 2, Patriots Day, Aquaman, The Harder They Fall and Saw X, while his TV appearances include roles in ER, Third Watch, Sons of Anarchy, The 100, Truth Be Told, The Rookie, SWAT and Mayor of Kingstown.

Donna Lynne Champlin plays Nikki Henry

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry in The Perfect Couple. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Who is Nikki Henry? Nikki is the detective assigned to the case of the suspicious death at the Winbury estate.

Where have I seen Donna Lynne Champlin before? Champlin has previously had roles in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Blacklist, The First Lady and more series and films.

The Perfect Couple will stream on Netflix from Thursday 5th September. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.