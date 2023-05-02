The eight-part series tells the tale of Miep Gies, a secretary who helped to hide Otto Frank and his family from the Nazis in the Second World War.

New National Geographic drama series A Small Light is arriving on Disney Plus , and it features a star-studded cast telling an extraordinary true story.

The series focusses on Miep, played by Bel Powley, and her husband Jan, played by Joe Cole, as they work to protect the Franks and others during one of the darkest moments in history.

A Small Light also stars Liev Schreiber, Andy Nyman, Eleanor Tomlinson, Noah Taylor and more, but who else is in the cast for the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know.

A Small Light cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in A Small Light. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Bel Powley as Miep Gies

Joe Cole as Jan Gies

Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank

Amira Casar as Edith Frank

Billie Boullet as Anne Frank

Ashley Brooke as Margot Frank

Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess

Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels

Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels

Rudi Goodman as Peter Van Pels

Noah Taylor as Dr Fritz Pfeffer

Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl

Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman

Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler

Liza Sadovy as Mrs Stoppelman

Laurie Kynaston as Casmir

Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman

Bel Powley plays Miep Gies

Bel Powley as Miep Gies in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Miep Gies? Miep is Otto Frank’s secretary who agrees to help hide his family from the Nazis after they invade Holland. During the two years that she hid the Franks, she and her husband Jan were also hiding many other people in and around Amsterdam.

Where have I seen Bel Powley? Powley is best-known for her roles in series such as The Morning Show, Everything I Know About Love, Moominvalley, Benidorm and MI High, while she has also starred in films including Mary Shelley and The King of Staten Island.

Joe Cole plays Jan Gies

Joe Cole as Jan Gies in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Jan Gies? Jan is Miep’s husband, a social worker in war-torn Amsterdam, who was also secretly helping those most harmfully impacted by the Nazi occupation, including Jews.

Where have I seen Joe Cole? Cole is best-known for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London, while he has also had major roles in The Ipcress File, Black Mirror and A Prayer Before Dawn, amongst other series and films.

Liev Schreiber plays Otto Frank

Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Otto Frank? Otto is Anne Frank's father, who had previously escaped Germany in the 1930s when the Nazis made life there dangerous to Jews. When the Nazis invaded Holland, he masterminded a plan to hide in plain sight, in the rooms above his office in the middle of the city.

Where have I seen Liev Schreiber? On TV, Schreiber is known for playing the title role in the series Ray Donovan, while he is also known for his roles in films including X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Scream, The French Dispatch, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Isle of Dogs, The Butler, and Salt.

Amira Casar plays Edith Frank

Amira Casar as Edith Frank in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Edith Frank? Edith is Otto's wife and mother to Anne and Margot.

Where have I seen Amira Casar? Casar is known for her roles in films such as The Contractor, At Eternity's Gate, and Call Me By Your Name.

Billie Boullet plays Anne Frank

Billie Boullet as Anne Frank in A Small Light.

Who is Anne Frank? Anne is Otto and Edith's daughter, who went on to write one of the best-known diaries of all time while in hiding from the Nazis.

Where have I seen Billie Boullet? Boullet has previously appeared in The Worst Witch.

Ashley Brooke plays Margot Frank

Ashley Brooke as Margot Frank in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Margot Frank? Margot is Anne's elder sister and daughter to Otto and Edith.

Where have I seen Ashley Brooke? Brooke has previously appeared in episodes of series such as New Amsterdam and The Blacklist.

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Tess

Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Tess? Tess is Miep's best and oldest friend.

Where have I seen Eleanor Tomlinson? Tomlinson is best-known for her role as Demelza in Poldark, while she has also appeared in The Outlaws, The Nevers, Ordeal by Innocence, and The Sarah Jane Adventures, as well as in films including Love Wedding Repeat, Loving Vincent, and Colette.

Andy Nyman plays Hermann van Pels

Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Hermann van Pels? Hermann is an employee of Otto who, along with his family, goes into hiding with the Franks.

Where have I seen Andy Nyman? Nyman's previous TV roles have included appearances in The Capture, Unforgotten and Peaky Blinders, while he has also been seen in films such as Ghost Stories, Death at a Funeral, and Judy.

Caroline Catz plays Auguste van Pels

Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels (right) in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Auguste van Pels? Auguste is Hermann's wife.

Where have I seen Caroline Catz? Catz is best-known for her roles as Louisa in Doc Martin and Helen in DCI Banks, while she has also appeared in McDonald & Dodds, Murder in Suburbia, I Want My Wife Back, The Vice and other series and films.

Rudi Goodman plays Peter van Pels

Rudi Goodman as Peter van Pels (centre) in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Peter van Pels? Peter is Hermann's son.

Where have I seen Rudi Goodman? Goodman has previously appeared in series such as Parade's End, Breathless, and MotherFatherSon.

Noah Taylor plays Dr Fritz Pfeffer

Noah Taylor as Dr Pfeffer in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Dr Fritz Pfeffer? Fritz is a dentist and associate of Otto's.

Where have I seen Noah Taylor? Taylor has previously appeared in series such as Preacher, And Then There Were None, Peaky Blinders, and Game of Thrones, as well as in films including Submarine, Free Fire, Paddington 2, Edge of Tomorrow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Vanilla Sky, and Almost Famous.

Sally Messham plays Bep Voskuijl

Sally Messham as Bep in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Bep Voskuijl? Bep is one of Miep's colleagues who also helps to hide the Frank family.

Where have I seen Sally Messham? Messham has previously appeared in series such as The Hunt for Raoul Moat, Doc Martin, and Sherwood, as well as films such as Artemis Fowl, Aftersun, and Allied.

Ian McElhinney plays Johannes Kleiman

Ian McElhinney as Mr. Kleiman in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Johannes Kleiman? Johannes is one of Miep's colleagues who also helps to hide the Frank family.

Where have I seen Ian McElhinney? McElhinney is perhaps best-known for playing Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones, while he has also had roles in Unforgotten, The Outlaws, Derry Girls, The Split, Bloodlands, Doctor Who, Krypton, The Fall and Star Wars: Rogue One and many other series and films.

Nicholas Burns plays Victor Kugler

Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler (right) in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Victor Kugler? Kugler is one of Miep's colleagues who also helps to hide the Frank family.

Where have I seen Nicholas Burns? Burns has previously appeared in series such as SAS Rogue Heroes, Small Axe, Harlots, The Crown, Doctor Who, Uncle, Benidorm and more, as well as films including Censor, Emma., Ghost Stories, The World's End, and The Lady in the Van.

Liza Sadovy plays Mrs Stoppelman

Liza Sadovy as Mrs Stoppelman in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Mrs Stoppelman? Mrs Stoppelman is a Jewish mother living in Holland.

Where have I seen Liza Sadovy? Sadovy has appeared in series such as Extra, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Vera, and Ridley Road, and in films including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Laurie Kynaston plays Casmir

Laurie Kynaston as Casmir (right) in A Small Light. National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Casmir? Casmir is Miep's adoptive brother, who is gay and therefore fears for his safety in Nazi-occupied Holland.

Where have I seen Laurie Kynaston? Kynaston has previously appeared in Cradle to Grave, The Split, Des, The Sandman, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and Derry Girls.

Sebastian Armesto plays Max Stoppelman

Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman (centre) in A Small Light National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Who is Max Stoppelman? Max is a Jewish father living in Holland.

Where have I seen Sebastian Armesto? Armesto has previously appeared in series including Cursed, Silent Witness, Harlots, The Terror, Broadchurch, Poldark, and Doctor Who, and in films such as Marie Antoinette, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and The Mercy.

