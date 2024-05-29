A Family Affair release date

Netflix recently confirmed the film’s release date, alongside several exciting stills of the films, which give fans a glimpse of Efron, Kidman and King’s characters in various awkward situations, including what looks like Chris and Zara’s mother on a date (below).

In another image, Zara can be seen holding an ice pack to her eye (above).

"The interplay between Joey and Zac’s characters as an assistant and star is so much fun," director Richard LaGravenese (The Last Five Years) previously told PEOPLE Magazine about the film.

"I also love the mother-daughter role reversal, where the daughter becomes the disapproving, judgmental, suspicious parent and the mother is sneaking around her back having a love affair that makes her feel like she’s come back to life."

Meanwhile, Efron said of his role, "I was still a bit apprehensive, but reuniting with Nicole is always so great, and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring and wonderful to spend time with," before going on to tease that their chemistry is "seamless, natural and fun".

So, when can you expect the film to land on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know.

Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood and Zac Efron as Chris Cole in A Family Affair. Aaron Epstein/ Netflix.

A Family Affair is set to land on Netflix on 28th June 2024.

The news was shared on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X.

"Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Zac Efron, me, giggling and kicking my feet. A Family Affair – only on Netflix, 28 June," the tweet read.

The film was originally scheduled to land on the streamer back in November, but the release date has since been pushed back to June.

A Family Affair cast

Efron (The Iron Claw) and Kidman (Big Little Lies, Eyes Wide Shut) headline the movie as a younger man and film star, Chris Cole, and Brooke Harwood, an older woman, respectively.

Meanwhile, The Kissing Booth's Joey King will portray Chris's assistant Zara, while Liza Koshy (Good Burger 2) and Kathy Bates (Misery, American Horror Story) are also set to appear.

Behind the camera, the film has been helmed by Richard LaGravenese (The Last Five Years), and Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman have co-produced.

A Family Affair plot: How much older is Nicole Kidman than Zac Efron?

While the age gap between Efron and Kidman’s characters looks set to play a significant role in their love story, it’s unclear what the characters’ respective ages will be in the movie.

In real life, however, Kidman is a little over 20 years older than her co-star Efron.

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity," a synopsis for the film reads.

Is there a trailer for A Family Affair?

Not yet, but it looks like a teaser is about to drop very soon.

Watch this space!

