Maestro release date

A trailer for the movie launched earlier in August and caused something of a stir due to Cooper's use of a large prosthetic nose – although Bernstein's own family released a statement defending the production against claims of anti-Semitism.

Alongside Cooper, the film also includes key roles for the likes of Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman, while legendary directors Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are both listed among its producers.

It certainly sounds like an exciting proposition, then – but when can audiences actually see it? Read on for everything you need to know.

Maestro will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday 2nd September 2023 and will also screen at the New York Film Festival – but general audiences will have to wait a little while longer before they can see the film.

It will open in a limited theatrical release from Friday 24th November 2023 – with the run in cinemas ensuring it qualifies for major awards contention.

Will Maestro be on Netflix?

Yes – Maestro is a Netflix original, and so will arrive on the streamer shortly after its brief run in cinemas.

It will launch on the platform on Wednesday 20th December 2023, just in time for a festive viewing.

Maestro plot

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Netflix/ YouTube.

The film explores the life of the legendary American composer Leonard Bernstein, with a specific focus on his marriage to Felicia Montealegre.

An official synopsis provided by Netflix reads: "Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

"A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Maestro cast

Cooper himself takes on the lead role of Bernstein, while his wife Felicia Montealegre is portrayed by Carey Mulligan.

Meanwhile, Matt Bomer plays one of Bersntein's lovers, and Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman star as members of his family – daughter Jamie and sister Shirley respectively.

There are also roles for the likes of Josh Hamilton (The Walking Dead), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Alexa Swinton (And Just Like That) and Miriam Shor (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

Maestro trailer

You can get a flavour for the film by watching the trailer below – which caused both anticipation and controversy when it was released in August.

Maestro will release on Netflix on 20th December 2023.

