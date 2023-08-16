“We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father’s music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration.

“It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose."

The statement continues: “Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well. Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch – a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father.

“At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia. We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can’t wait for the world to see his creation.”

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Jason McDonald/Netflix

The upcoming biopic delves into the lifelong relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Mulligan).

Following the release of the trailer for the film earlier this week, Cooper was criticised by some for fuelling anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Jewish Doctor Who star Tracy-Ann Oberman compared Cooper wearing the fake nose to “Black-Face or Yellow-Face”.

Speaking to Page Six, she said: “If Bradley Cooper is able to play the Elephant Man without any prosthetics, he should be able to play a Jewish man without any need for prosthetics – especially a ‘Jewish’ nose.

“If he needs to wear a prosthetic nose then that is, to me and many others, the equivalent of Black-Face or Yellow-Face.”

However, The West Wing actor Joshua Malina told Page Six: “I do not take issue with Bradley Cooper being made to look like a real person.

“Were an actor to don a big hooked nose to play Shylock, or a random, fictitious Jew, I think I’d have a problem with the propagation of a well-worn anti-Semitic stereotype.

“Jews do not, in fact, have bigger noses than other people do; Leonard Bernstein did. That’s the end of the story for me.”

The official synopsis describes Maestro as a “towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein”.

“A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Maestro will release on Netflix on 2nd September 2023.

