BTS at Radio Times Covers Party 2025 – with stars of The Traitors, Gavin & Stacey, Call the Midwife and much more
Stars from every corner of the world of telly were in attendance at this year's Radio Times Covers Party.
It was a star-studded night at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, as some of TV's most recognisable faces descended on London's Claridge's to celebrate a momentous year of telly and celebrate their spots on the covers of Radio Times magazine.
The evening's proceedings were hosted by comedy icon Sir Lenny Henry, who has most recently been seen on our screens in Netflix's latest Harlan Coben series, Missing You.
The guest list included Gavin & Stacey stars Melanie Walters, Robert Wilfort and Laura Aikman, who honoured the sitcom after the final episode aired over Christmas, while some our favourite cosy crime dramas were also in attendance, with the likes of McDonald & Dodds's Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia and Midsomer Murders' Neil Dudgeon.
Crime queens Sally Lindsay, Samantha Bond, Meera Syal and Kerry Godliman were also present on the night, while Call the Midwife favourites Helen George, Laura Main and Megan Cusack were celebrating the long-running BBC drama.
It wouldn't quite be the start of the year without mentioning The Traitors and, after last week's anticipated final episode, the final five were out in full force, along with Traitors Linda and Minah.
Doctor Who's Steven Moffat and Anita Dobson also graced the photo booth, dishing some verdicts on those floating Mrs Flood fan theories for the upcoming season of the sci-fi series.
Also, it wouldn't quite be a Moffat interview if we didn't quiz him on any potential future returns to the world of Doctor Who – but you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled on RadioTimes.com for his answer.
Elsewhere, Paralympians and Olympians also attended the evening's celebrations, celebrating their very own covers, which went on sale to mark last year's games in Paris.
As for drama, both Oliver Chris and Rufus Jones honoured the ensemble Rivals cover, as well as Ludwig's David Mitchell, Black Doves creator Joe Barton, Wolf Hall's Kate Phillips and Slow Horses star Christopher Chung.
Let's not forget about the world of entertainment either, as The Piano's Brad Kella was also in attendance alongside some of the stars from Strictly Come Dancing, naturalist and Radio Times guest editor Chris Packham, and presenter Jeremy Vine.
As we said, star-studded! Care to relive the night in question? You can find some of the best snaps of the Radio Times Covers Party 2025 below – expand the gallery for the full rundown of celebs.
Photo credits: Radio Times/Ray Burmiston
