The guest list included Gavin & Stacey stars Melanie Walters, Robert Wilfort and Laura Aikman, who honoured the sitcom after the final episode aired over Christmas, while some our favourite cosy crime dramas were also in attendance, with the likes of McDonald & Dodds's Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia and Midsomer Murders' Neil Dudgeon.

Crime queens Sally Lindsay, Samantha Bond, Meera Syal and Kerry Godliman were also present on the night, while Call the Midwife favourites Helen George, Laura Main and Megan Cusack were celebrating the long-running BBC drama.

It wouldn't quite be the start of the year without mentioning The Traitors and, after last week's anticipated final episode, the final five were out in full force, along with Traitors Linda and Minah.

Doctor Who's Steven Moffat and Anita Dobson also graced the photo booth, dishing some verdicts on those floating Mrs Flood fan theories for the upcoming season of the sci-fi series.

Also, it wouldn't quite be a Moffat interview if we didn't quiz him on any potential future returns to the world of Doctor Who – but you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled on RadioTimes.com for his answer.

Elsewhere, Paralympians and Olympians also attended the evening's celebrations, celebrating their very own covers, which went on sale to mark last year's games in Paris.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As for drama, both Oliver Chris and Rufus Jones honoured the ensemble Rivals cover, as well as Ludwig's David Mitchell, Black Doves creator Joe Barton, Wolf Hall's Kate Phillips and Slow Horses star Christopher Chung.

Let's not forget about the world of entertainment either, as The Piano's Brad Kella was also in attendance alongside some of the stars from Strictly Come Dancing, naturalist and Radio Times guest editor Chris Packham, and presenter Jeremy Vine.

As we said, star-studded! Care to relive the night in question? You can find some of the best snaps of the Radio Times Covers Party 2025 below – expand the gallery for the full rundown of celebs.

Showing item 1 of 23 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

Page 15

Page 16

Page 17

Page 18

Page 19

Page 20

Page 21

Page 22

Page 23

Photo credits: Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.