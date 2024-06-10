In the end, after an emotional run of performances, it was Brad that was chosen as having given the performance of the night, with Mika saying that he was "one person in particular who opened a door on to a world that we had never been to before, and left us particularly wanting more".

Brad said he didn't expect the win at all and congratulated the other performers, before thanking his family and friends, tearing up as he did so.

Brad K in The Piano season 2. Channel 4

He said: "I really just want to show that us care kids can still do stuff. We just need to be pushed and around the right people, and thank you so much for appreciating my music."

Lang Lang and Mika then revealed that each of the finalists – Brad, Duncan, Sum, Teddy, Michael, Alice and Daria – would be gifted a piano.

In the final, Brad performed a piece he had composed himself, named after the foster parents who took him in at the age of seven, Ev & Frank.

This season of The Piano saw a surprise twist, as while there were originally meant to be six finalists, Mika and Lang Lang chose to bump the number up to seven, as they felt both Daria and Sum deserved to be on the stage.

The popular entertainment series is expected to return next year, having been recommissioned for both a second and third season at once.

The Piano season 2 is available to stream in full on Channel 4 now.

