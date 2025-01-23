But who else appears in the show's cast, where might you have seen them before and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Prime Target.

Prime Target cast: Where you've seen them before

The following stars feature in the Prime Target cast.

Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks

Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders

Stephen Rea as Professor James Alderman

David Morrissey as Professor Robert Mallinder

Martha Plimpton as Jane Torres

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Professor Andrea Lavin

Jason Flemyng as Stephen Patrick Nield

Harry Lloyd as Andrew Carter

Ali Suliman as Dr Akram Nizar

Fra Fee as Adam Mellor

Joseph Mydell as Professor Raymond Osborne

Here is all you need to know about the major players...

Leo Woodall plays Edward Brooks

Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks in Prime Target. Apple TV+

Who is Edward Brooks? Edward is a brilliant young maths postgraduate at Cambridge University on the verge of a breakthrough.

What else has Leo Woodall been in? Woodall has previously had roles in series including The White Lotus, One Day and Citadel, as well as films such as Cherry and the upcoming Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Quintessa Swindell plays Taylah Sanders

Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders in Prime Target. Apple TV+

Who is Taylah Sanders? Taylah is an NSA agent tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour.

What else has Quintessa Swindell been in? Swindell has had roles in series including Euphoria, Trinkets and In Treatment, as well as films such as Master Gardener and Black Adam.

Stephen Rea plays Professor James Alderman

Stephen Rea. Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Who is Professor James Alderman? James is a senior professor at Cambridge university.

What else has Stephen Rea been in? Rea has had roles in series including Crossroads Motel, Horrible Histories, Utopia, War & Peace, Dickensian, The Stranger and The English, as well as films such as The Crying Game, Interview with the Vampire, Citizen X, Michael Collins, The End of the Affair, V for Vendetta and Underworld: Awakening.

David Morrissey plays Professor Robert Mallinder

David Morrissey as Professor Robert Mallinder in Prime Target. Apple TV+

Who is Professor Robert Mallinder? Robert is a professor at Cambridge university, and Edward's supervisor.

What else has David Morrissey been in? Morrissey is known for his roles in series including State of Play, Doctor Who, True Love, The Walking Dead, The Missing, Good Omens, Britannia, The Long Shadow, Inside No 9, Daddy Issues and Sherwood, as well as films such as The Other Boleyn Girl and Nowhere Boy.

Martha Plimpton plays Jane Torres

Martha Plimpton in Prime Target, Apple TV+

Who is Jane Torres? Jane is a senior figure at the NSA, who has a close relationship with Taylah.

What else has Martha Plimpton been in? Plimpton has previously starred in films including '80s classics like The Goonies and Parenthood, plus she won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Good Wife. Most recently, Plimpton has starred in projects as varied as Frozen II, Mass and A Town Called Malice.

Sidse Babett Knudsen plays Professor Andrea Lavin

Sidse Babett Knudsen and Leo Woodall in Prime Target. Apple TV+

Who is Professor Andrea Lavin? Andrea is a professor and Robert's wife.

What else has Sidse Babett Knudsen been in? Knudsen has previously had roles in films including A Hologram for the King, Inferno and Limbo, as well as series such as Westworld, Roadkill, Ted Lasso and Borgen.

Jason Flemyng plays Stephen Patrick Nield

Jason Flemyng. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Stephen Patrick Nield? Stephen is the head of a research institution.

What else has Jason Flemyng been in? Flemyng has previously starred in films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Layer Cake, Stardust, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class, and series such as Save Me, Pennyworth, Primeval, Black Mirror, Jamestown, The Walk-In and A Town Called Malice.

Harry Lloyd plays Andrew Carter

Harry Lloyd in Prime Target. Apple TV+

Who is Andrew Carter? Andrew is the head of the NSA.

What else has Harry Lloyd been in? Lloyd has previously had roles in series including Doctor Who, Robin Hood, Game of Thrones, Manhattan, Counterpart, Legion and Arcane, as well as films such as Jane Eyre, The Iron Lady, The Riot Club, The Theory of Everything, The Wife and The Lost King.

Ali Suliman plays Dr Akram Nizar

Ali Suliman. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Who is Dr Akra Nizar? Akra is an archaeologist.

What else has Ali Suliman been in? Suliman has appeared in series including Homeland and Jack Ryan, as well as films such as Lone Survivor, The Swimmers and Arthur the King.

Fra Fee plays Adam Mellor

Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks and Fra Fee as Adam Mellor in Prime Target. Apple TV+

Who is Adam Mellor? Adam is a bartender Edward forms a connection with.

What else has Fra Fee been in? Fee has had roles in series including Dalgliesh, Hawkeye and Lost Boys & Fairies, as well as films such as Les Misérables, Pixie and Rebel Moon parts 1 and 2.

Joseph Mydell plays Professor Raymond Osborne

Joseph Mydell. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Professor Raymond Osborne? Raymond is a professor at Cambridge University who Edward trusts deeply.

What else has Joseph Mydell been in? Mydell has had roles in series including Space Precinct, Alex Rider, Brassic, Death in Paradise, Jack Ryan, The Castaways and Strike, as well as films such as The Eternal Daughter and Conclave.

Prime Target continues on Apple TV+ on Wednesdays. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

