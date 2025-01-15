The Castaways co-stars Smith alongside Showtrial alum Céline Buckens, who play sisters Lori and Erin as they prepare to embark on "the holiday of a lifetime" to the picturesque island of Fiji.

However, a last-minute argument sees Erin cancel on the trip, which proves to be a fateful decision indeed when Lori's plane goes down without a trace.

Smith's character is missing, presumed dead, for several months, but when her credit card is used on an island in the Pacific, Erin sets about uncovering precisely what became of her.

When the show launched, Smith told press: "I’ve never done anything like this before and the [team] were so supportive.

"They were like, 'We're going to make you look like a badass in this.' I was like, 'Oh my god, good luck.' I’m used to playing cardigan-wearing mums up north somewhere."

She continued: "They really helped me and gave me loads of confidence and I absolutely loved it.

Celine Buckens as Erin Holme in The Castaways. Paramount Plus

"Running up and down the beach, at first I was getting a stitch, but at the end, I was loving it. I definitely would love to do more of this genre if I get cast – I don’t know, we'll see how it goes."

Smith added: "I was terrified of water and I'm in the water for most of the show. I'm scared of heights and I was up a tree and on a cliff, so yes, it was a challenge.

"I like a challenge and I was in safe hands... I'm so glad I took it."

The actor recently delighted fans by reprising the role of Rudi for a brief cameo in the Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special, which was watched by more than 19 million people over the festive period.

The Castaways premieres on Channel 5 on Sunday 26th January 2025.

