Alas, Rudi did not feature in 2019's Christmas special, leaving fans to wonder if the omission would be corrected for the last ever episode, with rumours swirling around the internet this year that Smith was indeed eyeing a return.

Now, after the episode's long-awaited broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer, we can confirm that Rudi is back, appearing in a brief cameo as a guest at Smithy's wedding.

We see that a lot has changed in Rudi's life since we last saw her, all the way back in 2010's season 3 finale, as she arrives at the venue pushing a twin stroller carrying her infant children, named Brighton and Aldi.

Rudi later confides in Smithy's friends that she is no great fan of his bride-to-be Sonia (played by Laura Aikman), explaining how she has never made much effort to form a bond with their family.

The appearance is short and sweet, with Rudi wheeling away her crying kids and not getting any more dialogue for the remainder of the episode, but nevertheless, fans will be thrilled that she was included at all in the celebratory finale.

In 2019, Smith commented on speculation regarding her absence from the Christmas special, which some fans suggested might have been due to friction between herself and Corden, whom she dated many years earlier.

Smith strongly denied this theory, saying on her since-deleted X account (via Hello!) that she was shocked by "how ridiculously blown out of proportion certain folk like to make things".

She added: "I was only ever in [four] episodes. Why would they need to bring me back? There is no drama between me and James. And no story. Chill out!"

Meanwhile, on Rob Brydon's podcast in 2021, Smith said that the 2019 reunion special was a "masterpiece" and that she was impressed by how Corden and co-writer Ruth Jones had recaptured the magic after so many years away.

Smith was just one of numerous supporting characters to return for the Gavin & Stacey finale, including Pam Ferris as Smithy's mother, Cath, plus Andrew Knott, Russell Tovey and Samuel Anderson as his Essex-based friends.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

