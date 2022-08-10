Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 release date, UK pricing and specs

Offering tools and sensors to help you exercise, navigate and sleep, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is an intriguing new tool for those interested in wellness and fitness. By helping you to record your performance and the patterns in your day, the watch helps you to reach new targets and to perform everyday tasks.

Samsung’s next generation of smartwatches just arrived in the form of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung boasts that the new watches are tougher than their predecessors and more well equipped than ever. Here’s everything you need to know to grab a Galaxy Watch 5, or 5 Pro, in the UK.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 UK release date

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro were just unveiled at Samsung’s landmark Galaxy Unpacked event today, which also showed off two new foldable phones and all-new wireless earbuds.

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on Samsung's website

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design

The non-pro watch comes with either a 40 or 44-mm face, while the Pro only comes in the 45-mm size. The Pro model is available in ‘black’ or ‘gray titanium’ while there is a slightly larger array of colours available for those wanting the base watch.

We think this colour choice is largely down to Samsung’s choice to pitch the Pro model at those who love outdoor adventure and need a rugged smartwatch to accompany them. Samsung spokesperson Mark Holloway described the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as “the perfect partner for the outdoor enthusiast”.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 specs and new features

Both watches are feature-rich, with an interesting array of apps and potential uses.

Samsung was keen to discuss the sleep coaching programme these new smartwatches can offer, to help you learn more about your sleeping pattern and develop more healthy habits.

There’s also a suite of trail-exploring features like ‘track back’ which helps if you get a little lost and need to retrace your steps to find a trail or path that you’ve strayed from. Again, we can see Samsung’s new emphasis on outdoor explorers, especially for the Pro watch.

The Pro offers a 590mAh battery which Samsung claims will offer “all day” power. It’s the biggest watch battery the company has offered up to this point.

