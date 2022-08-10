These buds are 15% smaller than their predecessors and carry a pleasing aerodynamic design that immediately caught our attention. There’s some interesting internal tech on offer too, which could make them ideal for calls, music streaming and more.

The newly-unveiled Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have an eye-catching and compact design, plus some interesting technical upgrades.

As with any earbuds in this price bracket, these come with active noise cancellation (ANC), but there’s an interesting assortment of additional features, too.

Unveiled alongside Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, plus the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, these buds are likely to appear in some attractive bundle deals alongside those other new products.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro UK release date

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were revealed at today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. They were unveiled alongside two new phones; the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Samsung's website

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro design

We’ve picked out the design as one of the real ‘wow factor’ elements of these new earbuds. They stand out thanks to that small, sleek, aerodynamic look and we can’t wait to get our hands on them for an extended test.

You’ll notice the expanded and very visible wind-shield at the top of each bud, designed to cut down wind interference during calls. It’s another element of the design that differentiates it from other buds on the market and we’re interested to test its efficacy for outdoor calls.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specs and features

Alongside that larger windshield built into the top of each earbud – twice the size of the ones on the original Buds Pro – there are also three microphones to help make sure your calls are crystal clear, at least in theory.

The buds deliver 24-bit high fidelity audio and we’re keen to get our hands on them soon for an extended test. As ever when it comes to earbuds, sound quality is king, so we’ll need to conduct some testing before giving any verdict on what these new Samsung buds deliver.

Elsewhere, the Buds 2 Pro offer ANC as you’d expect in this price bracket. As well, there’s 360 audio which uses Dolby head tracking tech to help immerse you in a deep, listenable soundscape. There’s also an ambient sound mode which harnesses those three mics to help you keep situational awareness.

Additionally, there’s a voice detect feature which can pick up your voice and reduce the volume of – or pause – content that you're listening to, in order for you to have a conversation. This seems to be Samsung taking a nod from Sony’s Linkbuds, which offered an interesting suite of functions to allow wearers to keep them on at all times without interrupting other parts of their day.

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Samsung's website

Advertisement

For news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section and why not consider signing up to receive our Technology newsletter?