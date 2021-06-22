Best Sony phones to buy in 2021
In the market for a new phone? Here's what sets Sony phones apart and which models we recommend.
Sony was once one of the leading lights of the phone world. Nowadays, not so much.
It only maintains a handful of lines, and mostly focuses on the ways it can do things a little differently to the competition. And, sometimes, that’s just what we need.
The Sony Xperia 1 III sits at the top of the pile, and offers a 4K 120Hz OLED screen you won’t find anywhere else. And if your budget is much, much tighter, you may want to consider an Xperia L4 instead. It’s available for under £200.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sony’s best phones, and why they made the cut.
What sets Sony phones apart?
There is one characteristic that ties all of Sony’s phones together: they have 21:9 aspect screens. That means they are exceptionally tall and narrow relative to the screen inch count you’ll see on their product pages online.
This may look a bit strange at first if you’re used to ‘normal’ phone screens, which are typically 19:9 to 20:9 in shape. However, a 21:9 ratio can make a phone easier to hold. It is width and thickness that largely make a handset seem large or petite.
You won’t find Xperia phones that set new standards for value, but most are reasonably priced in their respective categories. Sony also still has a lot of fans who like the company’s ‘monolithic’ design, as used by Xperia phones more-or-less forever.
Sony doesn’t go for garish finishes, embracing a single block of bold colour or black/white. Sony does not use many notches either, little cut-outs to hold the front camera. All its phones bar the Xperia L4 have cameras crammed into the top screen surround. Notch-haters take note.
Best Sony phones at a glance
- Best high-end option: Sony Xperia 1 III, around £1,100 (not available to buy yet)
- Best for pocket rocket appeal: Sony Xperia 5 III, around £800 (not available to buy yet)
- Best 5G deal: Sony Xperia 10 III, £399
- Best budget Sony: Sony Xperia L4, £169
- Best for videographers: Sony Xperia Pro, £2,299
Best Sony phones to buy in 2021
Sony Xperia 1 III, £1,100
Best high-end option
Pros:
- Unusual zoom camera
- 4K OLED screen
- Less bulky than some rivals
Cons:
- Expensive
This is Sony’s flagship mainstream Android phone. We don’t usually have to make that ‘mainstream’ caveat, but scroll down to find more about Sony’s groundbreaking “Pro” Xperia.
The Sony Xperia 1 III screen is its star feature. It’s a 6.5-inch OLED with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate and remarkable 4K-like resolution. We say “4K-like” because the extra-tall shape of the screen means the actual pixel numbers are different to those of a normal 4K TV.
Its camera layout is similar to the step-down Xperia 5 III, with three great camera that take different styles of image: regular, zoom and wide. And the zoom lens has 3x and 4.4x intensity setting in the same camera, which you won’t find anywhere else.
The Xperia 1 III adds a special 3D camera called a Time of Flight sensor, which calculates the distance of objects to help out with augmented reality apps and those amazing background-blurred portraits.
Some of you will also appreciate that the Xperia 1 III is almost 5mm narrower than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It’s a flagship phone that requires less thumb gymnastics. Well, unless you need to touch the top of the display, as this little guy is tall.
Buy Sony Xperia 1 III:
The Sony Xperia 1 III isn’t available to buy yet, but we will update this page when it is.
Sony Xperia 5 III, around £800
Best for pocket rocket appeal
Pros:
- Small but powerful
- Great 120Hz OLED screen
- Powerful
Cons:
- Quite expensive
The Sony Xperia 5 III has only just been released at the time of writing but may well be the obvious choice for someone after a high-end, easy to use phone. It is remarkably narrow, only a fraction of a millimetre wider than the tiddly iPhone SE, at 68mm.
Despite that, the Sony Xperia 5 III has killer specs. It uses the superb Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, which breezes through every game available on Android. And the screen, while on the small side for some, is remarkable.
It’s a 120Hz OLED. This means its picture can be refreshed at up to twice the rate an iPhone 12 uses, and OLED panels have light-up pixels, keeping image punchiness 100% perfect even in a pitch-black room.
The Sony Xperia 5 III camera array is impressive too. You get a 3x optical zoom with a boosted 4.4x mode, a high-quality 12MP primary camera and an ultra-wide. It is one of the best-specified small phones money can buy.
This area, the small-but-powerful pocket rocket, has been a Sony strength for years. We don’t have the final UK pricing at the time of publishing, but we do know the Sony Xperia 5 III will not come cheap, expected to cost around £800.
Buy the Sony Xperia 5 III:
The Sony Xperia 5 III isn’t available to buy yet, but we will update this page when it is.
Sony Xperia 10 III, £399
Best 5G deal
Pros:
- Has 5G
- Water resistant
- Dedicated zoom camera
Cons:
- There are plenty cheaper alternatives
The Sony Xperia 10 III is a mid-range 5G phone that takes a different approach to the many, many sub-£400 models you can get today.
For example, it’s one of the very few phones near this price with a legit zoom camera. The 8MP 2x zoom may not trouble the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra but it’s a feature rare enough in a mid-range Android to make the Xperia 10 III notable on its own.
This phone is also very light at 169g, and is a lot narrower than almost every other model in this class. We can’t ignore that some phones half the price have slightly more powerful processors, and better primary and ultra-wide cameras. But this phone also has a bold OLED screen and IP68 water resistance, which is usually reserved for pricier mobiles.
Buy the Sony Xperia 10 III:
- Amazon
- Available at O2 | from £21 a month and £20 upfront
- Available at EE | from £29 a month and £50 upfront
- Available at Vodafone | from £24 a month and £29 upfront (36-month contract)
Sony Xperia L4, £169
Best budget Sony
Pros:
- Low cost
- Decent enough display
Cons:
- So-so cameras
- Dated processor
This is Sony’s one budget phone of the moment. It’s a sub-£180 4G phone with an entry-level processor, a screen less sharp than the other Sonys, and a plastic body.
However, this is expected from an Android in this affordable category. It’s a reasonable buy if you don’t have too much to spend, but lacks the stand-out features and interesting design choices of Sony’s more expensive models.
It’s fine for the basics, but if Sony’s specific hardware design style does not draw you in, you may be better off with a budget phone from the likes of Realme or Xiaomi. Some of those offer bigger batteries, sharper screens and processing power that will handle games better.
Buy the Sony Xperia L4:
- Amazon
- John Lewis
- Argos
- Available at Tesco Mobile | from £10 a month
- Available at Carphone Warehouse | from £14.99 a month
Sony Xperia Pro, £2,299
Best for videographers
Pros:
- Has genuine professional functionality
Cons:
- Hugely expensive
- Out of date processor
Sony’s most interesting phone doesn’t exactly have mainstream appeal. The Xperia Pro is arguably the only ‘Pro’ phone that is actually made for real, specific professional use.
It has an HDMI input, letting you use the Xperia Pro as a monitor for your standalone camera. This will appeal to videographers, and you can also also use the phone to live stream your footage. Popular standalone camera monitors cost around £600.
Would we recommend the phone if you don’t need this feature? Absolutely not. The Xperia Pro costs £2,300 and some other features are a little older than the Xperia 1 III’s. However, it does have its own high-performance camera array and all the chops a normal phone needs.
Buy the Sony Xperia Pro:
