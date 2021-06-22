Best Sony phones to buy in 2021

Sony was once one of the leading lights of the phone world. Nowadays, not so much.

Advertisement

It only maintains a handful of lines, and mostly focuses on the ways it can do things a little differently to the competition. And, sometimes, that’s just what we need.

The Sony Xperia 1 III sits at the top of the pile, and offers a 4K 120Hz OLED screen you won’t find anywhere else. And if your budget is much, much tighter, you may want to consider an Xperia L4 instead. It’s available for under £200.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sony’s best phones, and why they made the cut.

Jump to:

What sets Sony phones apart?

There is one characteristic that ties all of Sony’s phones together: they have 21:9 aspect screens. That means they are exceptionally tall and narrow relative to the screen inch count you’ll see on their product pages online.

This may look a bit strange at first if you’re used to ‘normal’ phone screens, which are typically 19:9 to 20:9 in shape. However, a 21:9 ratio can make a phone easier to hold. It is width and thickness that largely make a handset seem large or petite.

You won’t find Xperia phones that set new standards for value, but most are reasonably priced in their respective categories. Sony also still has a lot of fans who like the company’s ‘monolithic’ design, as used by Xperia phones more-or-less forever.

Sony doesn’t go for garish finishes, embracing a single block of bold colour or black/white. Sony does not use many notches either, little cut-outs to hold the front camera. All its phones bar the Xperia L4 have cameras crammed into the top screen surround. Notch-haters take note.

Best Sony phones at a glance

Best high-end option: Sony Xperia 1 III, around £1,100 (not available to buy yet)

Sony Xperia 1 III, around £1,100 (not available to buy yet) Best for pocket rocket appeal: Sony Xperia 5 III, around £800 (not available to buy yet)

Sony Xperia 5 III, around £800 (not available to buy yet) Best 5G deal: Sony Xperia 10 III, £399

Sony Xperia 10 III, £399 Best budget Sony: Sony Xperia L4, £169

Sony Xperia L4, £169 Best for videographers: Sony Xperia Pro, £2,299

Best Sony phones to buy in 2021

Sony Xperia 1 III, £1,100

Best high-end option

Pros:

Unusual zoom camera

4K OLED screen

Less bulky than some rivals

Cons:

Expensive

This is Sony’s flagship mainstream Android phone. We don’t usually have to make that ‘mainstream’ caveat, but scroll down to find more about Sony’s groundbreaking “Pro” Xperia.

The Sony Xperia 1 III screen is its star feature. It’s a 6.5-inch OLED with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate and remarkable 4K-like resolution. We say “4K-like” because the extra-tall shape of the screen means the actual pixel numbers are different to those of a normal 4K TV.

Its camera layout is similar to the step-down Xperia 5 III, with three great camera that take different styles of image: regular, zoom and wide. And the zoom lens has 3x and 4.4x intensity setting in the same camera, which you won’t find anywhere else.

The Xperia 1 III adds a special 3D camera called a Time of Flight sensor, which calculates the distance of objects to help out with augmented reality apps and those amazing background-blurred portraits.

Some of you will also appreciate that the Xperia 1 III is almost 5mm narrower than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It’s a flagship phone that requires less thumb gymnastics. Well, unless you need to touch the top of the display, as this little guy is tall.

Buy Sony Xperia 1 III:

The Sony Xperia 1 III isn’t available to buy yet, but we will update this page when it is.

Sony Xperia 5 III, around £800

Best for pocket rocket appeal

Pros:

Small but powerful

Great 120Hz OLED screen

Powerful

Cons:

Quite expensive

The Sony Xperia 5 III has only just been released at the time of writing but may well be the obvious choice for someone after a high-end, easy to use phone. It is remarkably narrow, only a fraction of a millimetre wider than the tiddly iPhone SE, at 68mm.

Despite that, the Sony Xperia 5 III has killer specs. It uses the superb Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, which breezes through every game available on Android. And the screen, while on the small side for some, is remarkable.

It’s a 120Hz OLED. This means its picture can be refreshed at up to twice the rate an iPhone 12 uses, and OLED panels have light-up pixels, keeping image punchiness 100% perfect even in a pitch-black room.

The Sony Xperia 5 III camera array is impressive too. You get a 3x optical zoom with a boosted 4.4x mode, a high-quality 12MP primary camera and an ultra-wide. It is one of the best-specified small phones money can buy.

This area, the small-but-powerful pocket rocket, has been a Sony strength for years. We don’t have the final UK pricing at the time of publishing, but we do know the Sony Xperia 5 III will not come cheap, expected to cost around £800.

Buy the Sony Xperia 5 III:

The Sony Xperia 5 III isn’t available to buy yet, but we will update this page when it is.

Sony Xperia 10 III, £399

Best 5G deal

Pros:

Has 5G

Water resistant

Dedicated zoom camera

Cons:

There are plenty cheaper alternatives

The Sony Xperia 10 III is a mid-range 5G phone that takes a different approach to the many, many sub-£400 models you can get today.

For example, it’s one of the very few phones near this price with a legit zoom camera. The 8MP 2x zoom may not trouble the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra but it’s a feature rare enough in a mid-range Android to make the Xperia 10 III notable on its own.

This phone is also very light at 169g, and is a lot narrower than almost every other model in this class. We can’t ignore that some phones half the price have slightly more powerful processors, and better primary and ultra-wide cameras. But this phone also has a bold OLED screen and IP68 water resistance, which is usually reserved for pricier mobiles.

Buy the Sony Xperia 10 III:

Latest deals

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sony Xperia L4, £169

Best budget Sony

Pros:

Low cost

Decent enough display

Cons:

So-so cameras

Dated processor

This is Sony’s one budget phone of the moment. It’s a sub-£180 4G phone with an entry-level processor, a screen less sharp than the other Sonys, and a plastic body.

However, this is expected from an Android in this affordable category. It’s a reasonable buy if you don’t have too much to spend, but lacks the stand-out features and interesting design choices of Sony’s more expensive models.

It’s fine for the basics, but if Sony’s specific hardware design style does not draw you in, you may be better off with a budget phone from the likes of Realme or Xiaomi. Some of those offer bigger batteries, sharper screens and processing power that will handle games better.

Buy the Sony Xperia L4:

Latest deals

Sony Xperia Pro, £2,299

Best for videographers

Pros:

Has genuine professional functionality

Cons:

Hugely expensive

Out of date processor

Sony’s most interesting phone doesn’t exactly have mainstream appeal. The Xperia Pro is arguably the only ‘Pro’ phone that is actually made for real, specific professional use.

It has an HDMI input, letting you use the Xperia Pro as a monitor for your standalone camera. This will appeal to videographers, and you can also also use the phone to live stream your footage. Popular standalone camera monitors cost around £600.

Would we recommend the phone if you don’t need this feature? Absolutely not. The Xperia Pro costs £2,300 and some other features are a little older than the Xperia 1 III’s. However, it does have its own high-performance camera array and all the chops a normal phone needs.

Buy the Sony Xperia Pro:

Latest deals

Advertisement

Comparing top phone models? Read our best camera phone, best Android phone and overall best smartphone buyer’s guide to help you decide.