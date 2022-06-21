We might be getting ahead of ourselves, but even Samsung is getting in on the action with its very own Samsung Summer Festival 2022.

We can hardly believe our luck this June. With the heatwave last Friday, festivals and summer events fully underway, and now discounts from our favourite tech brands — dare we say the stereotypical Great British summer is banished for good? Begone rainy days, flooded garden furniture, and wearing a jumper in July.

From now until Monday 27th June at 23:59pm, Samsung is running a huge promotion aptly named Samsung Summer Festival. It features deals, like discounts on the latest devices, and bundles where you can mix and match gadgets for even bigger savings.

The promotion is available on Samsung.com and in select Samsung stores.

We imagine a lot of tech and discount-lovers alike will lap up these offers, so we suggest buying sooner rather than later if one of these deals takes your fancy.

What is the Samsung Summer Festival?

The Samsung Summer Festival kicked off this year on Monday 13th June at 12am and is running until Monday 27th June at 23:59pm.

There are a couple of ways you can bag yourself a huge saving this June. Simply add selected products to your virtual shopping bag and get instant discounts. For example, you can currently save £40 on the Galaxy Buds Live. Or, get a decent 20% off when you buy two or three selected Galaxy products.

What’s included in the Samsung Summer Festival?

Don’t feel like you have to splash out on a device you don’t necessarily want or may already have to make the most of Samsung’s Summer Festival; the site has discounts and bundles across a whole range of items like smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, TVs, tablets, and home appliances. So you're bound to find something that suits you.

We’ve picked a deal from each category to show you exactly what’s in store for this Samsung Summer Festival.

Our top five Samsung Summer Festival deals

Samsung S21 FE 5G, £699 £499

Samsung S21 FE 5G Samsung

Save up to £200 on the Samsung S21 FE 5G when you trade in your old Samsung device. A more affordable option than the Samsung flagship series which still retains many of the high-end specs, like a 120Hz refresh rate, OLED display, Exynos 2100 chipset, and 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera set-up, the Samsung S21 FE 5G model is a great choice.

It comes in four colours: Graphite, Olive, Lavender, and White. Plus, you get six months of Disney Plus free when you purchase the device.

Buy the Samsung S21 FE 5G for £499 at Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live, £139 £99

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung

These sleek wireless earbuds boast the first active noise cancellation on Galaxy Buds, as well as the best-in-class call quality with three built-in mics and Voice Pickup Unit. It also has up to 21 hours of battery life and comes in five colourways: Mystic Bronze, Matte Black, Mystic Blue, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

Buy the Galaxy Buds Live for £99 at Samsung

28-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor, £649 £499

28-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor Samsung

Samsung has knocked-off £150 from the Odyssey Gaming Monitor. This monitor is the real deal for serious gamers; it has high-end specs like 144Hz refresh rate, 1 response time, and it’s G-Sync compatible. Its connections also include HDMI 2.1, Display Port, USB Hub, and headphones.

Buy the 28-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor for £499 at Samsung

Galaxy Tab A8, £259 £219

Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung

For a limited time only, you can bag the Galaxy Tab A8 for £219, that’s a £40 saving on the original price.

Samsung has included its signature tablet in the Samsung Summer Festival. The tablet has a 10.5-inch display, a super-sleek metal body under 7mm in thickness, quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos surround sound, an Octa-core processor, plus up to 128GB of memory. Phew, that’s a lot of top-notch specs.

Buy the Galaxy Tab A8 for £219 at Samsung

Series 5 ecobubble Washing Machine, £479 £431.10

Series 5 ecobubble Washing Machine Samsung

Save 10% on all A-rated laundry appliances when you use code GREEN10 at the checkout, like this Series 5 ecobubble washing machine.

Once you’ve had a fun-filled day out in the sun, you’ll need a washing machine to wash off the grass and sun cream stains. This super-hygienic washing machine has a 15-minute quick wash option and can wash loads up to 9kg.

Buy the Series 5 ecobubble Washing Machine for £431.10 at Samsung

Shop all Samsung Summer Festival deals

Remember, if you buy two or three of the selected items, you’ll get an additional 20% off at the checkout.

