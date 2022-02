Feb 09

If you want the very top specs and features, the S22 Ultra is clearly the one for you - with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, a quad camera setup and a built-in S-pen stylus that effectively turns the handset into a mini tablet.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra stands out in the new line-up due to it having a totally different look from the other two handsets. There’s no protruding camera module, while the frame has a more rectangular outline and a curved-edge screen. It comes in Phantom White, Phantom Black, Burgundy and Green.

It has what Samsung is calling “nightography” - which means the phone can handle low-light photos and videos by reducing noise in those conditions. It supports AI based auto-focus and image stabilisation.

The S-Pen slides inside the device itself, and it houses a 5000mAh battery and reduced latency from the Note series so it should be significantly more responsive. It’s the first time a stylus has come in the S-series.

Pricing:

£1149 (128GB/8G RAM)

£1249 (256GB/128GB RAM)

£1329 (512GB/128GB RAM)

£1499 (1TB/128GB RAM)

Here’s what it looks like:

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the Galaxy S22 Ultra specs.