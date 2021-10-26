Samsung Galaxy S22 release date rumours, expected specs and latest news

The imminent release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is an interesting one. The Galaxy S21 was a hugely impressive and popular device and has paved the way for its successor, but what should we expect from the new phone? Here’s everything we know so far about the Galaxy S22.

Advertisement

We were so impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S21 that both the standard S21 and the S21 Ultra feature on our best Android phone list, with the S21 listed as ‘best for fans of smaller phones’ and the S21 Ultra as ‘best for keen photographers’ thanks to its brilliant camera.

In our full Samsung S21 Ultra review, we commended the phone as a fantastic all-rounder. Our reviewer described the handset as: “a market leader which justifies its high price tag” and noted its “across-the-board excellence”. The standard S21 was similarly impressive, albeit without some of the high-end specs that the Ultra’s high price tag allowed for.

While competitors might have bested it in one or two categories, the S21 is a fantastic phone and has created plenty of hype and expectation around the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Thanks in part to these successful products, Samsung is currently the largest phone brand in the world – in terms of global market share of phone shipments – according to figures from Canalys. It’s 19% share compares to second place Xiaomi with 17% and third place Apple, with 14%. So, there’s plenty of pressure on the upcoming S22 phone to help the South Korean company maintain its place at the top of the pile.

So, can the Samsung Galaxy S22 prove just as popular? Read on for all the latest info on the upcoming Samsung handset.

Samsung Galaxy S22 release date rumours

Samsung generally releases its phones early in the year, and the S21 was released in January of 2021. We wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the S22 land in January 2022, but as yet, this is completely unconfirmed.

We’ll regularly update this page to help you stay up to date with the very latest news on the Samsung Galaxy S22 release date.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs rumours

We’re expecting Samsung’s next offering to carry the very latest processor going and plenty of power. That processor will likely be follow up to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which recently impressed us in our Xiaomi 11T Pro review.

One leak – via @fronttron on Twitter – suggested that the S22 is set for a much-improved camera with an entirely new sensor alongside a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel 3x telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. These suggestions for the phone’s rear camera array are to be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage, though, just like all unconfirmed pre-release rumours. However, Ice Universe also leaked the same camera specs, suggesting that the rumour may not be completely unfounded.

For more on the current Samsung Galaxy range, take a look at its appearances on our best smartphone list.

Samsung Galaxy S22 design rumours

Prominent Twitter leaker Ice Universe suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 may feature quite a dramatic redesign, including the screen’s aspect ratio changing from 20:9 to 19.3:9 and an increased screen-to-body ratio. Again, this has to be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage, but this leaker has had successes in the past.

When it comes to the previous – or current – generation of Samsung phones, the large size of the Ultra was not to everyone’s tastes but was far from unusual in the current market. For those who wanted a smaller handset, there was the option of the standard phone. We expect to see a similar size differentiation when the Galaxy S22 family of phones arrives.

To stay up to date with more Samsung Galaxy S22 news as it emerges, subscribe to our newsletter below.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 pricing and availability

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 cost £769 on release, and we’re expecting something similar – this would bring the phone into close competition with the iPhone 13, which starts from £779.

Equally, the S21 Plus and Ultra models cost £949 and £1149, respectively, and we expect similar high-spec iterations of the Galaxy S22. These will compete with Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, which start at £949 and £1049, respectively.

In terms of availability, the ongoing and much-talked-about chip shortage may impact the supply of the new phone slightly, but we’re hopeful that the handsets will be readily available.

Equally, if you’re looking to pick up a Samsung Galaxy S21, take a look at our Samsung Black Friday deals page and read on below.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21

If you want to get your hands on a Samsung phone sooner rather than later, then the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a fantastic option. Take a look below for the best deals on the S21 Ultra right now.

Latest deals

Or, if you want a slightly larger display, why not try the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7 Plus? Take a look at the link below for prices and purchase information.

How to buy the Galaxy Tab S7

How to buy the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Want a new tablet and not sure which one to buy? Read our best tablet of the year guide but also don’t miss our thoughts on the best budget tablet.