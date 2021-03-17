The new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 are flagship-quality at an affordable price

Despite only releasing their flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 a few months ago, the South Korean brand is already back with a new smartphone release.

This time is it for their more affordable range the A series (also known as the Awesome Series – yes, really). There are two new additions to the series being released today (17th March), the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the A72.

Both smartphones come in under the £450 mark, compared to the £769 price tag of the new S21, and offer a simple yet classic design filled with features found in the more premium models.

Samsung have really found a way to deliver top-spec features at a lower price point. Features of the new A52 5G and A72 include a quad-camera set-up, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz (for the A52 5G) and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A Series including price, key specs and where to buy the new A52 5G and A72.

How much do the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 cost?

Samsung’s A Series is designed to be affordable. Both of these new phones cost under £450 despite having some of the same features found in Samsung’s more premium models including a quad-camera set-up.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is the cheaper of the two models at £399. However, the Samsung Galaxy A72 is not much more expensive at just £419.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 specs: what do the new smartphones look like?

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 look very similar with a sleek but simple design. Both are available in four colours; Awesome Black, Blue, Violet and White.

The first obvious difference is that the A52 5G has 5G support, while the A72 does not. The refresh rate of the A52 5G is also a little higher at 120 Hz compared to the 90 Hz of the A72. This higher refresh rate is the same found on the much more expensive Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G should mean scrolling is extremely smooth.

A quad-camera set-up is also found on both devices in a minimal camera housing. While both have a 32MP font camera, a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro lens on the rear, the final rear camera is different. On the cheaper A52 5G it is a 5MP depth lens, and on the A72, it is a 8MP telephoto lens.

The front camera on both is in pin-hole style that doesn’t take away from the huge displays found on both. The Samsung Galaxy A72 has a slightly larger 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen but you’re hardly going to feel cheated with the A52 5G’s 6.5-inch display.

Samsung boasts that the A52 5G and A72 offer a long-lasting battery life and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistant.

Samsung Galaxy A72: top specs

Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Camera: 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 8MP telephoto lens and 32MP front camera

64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 8MP telephoto lens and 32MP front camera Refresh Rate: Up to 90 Hz

Up to 90 Hz Dimensions: 77.4 x 165.0 x 8.4mm

77.4 x 165.0 x 8.4mm Memory: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Sensors: Accelerometer, Under-Screen Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Virtual Proximity sensor

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72

Both A-series models are available to buy from today from Samsung’s own store.

