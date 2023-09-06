Naming your character can be tricky if you want something that’s not going to stick out like a sore thumb in Bethesda’s futuristic space world.

Whether you’re new to the game or want to create a new character, a Starfield name generator could be exactly what you’re looking for. Read on below to find out if there is one.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a Starfield name generator?

Yes, there is a Starfield name generator!

If you’re stuck on what to name your created character, developers at eie.gg have created a name generator for Bethesda’s massive space RPG.

The linked generator works by using names which are "all inspired by and drawn from popular science-fiction media and novels".

Using the name generator will give you a name that should fit right into the science-fiction planets and worlds of Starfield.

Of course, if you don’t like the names suggested, you can always come up with your own. Using our own name always works.

You can always name your character after us, if you want. Spacefarer Radio Times has a certain ring to it...

Read more on Starfield:

How to use a Starfield name generator

While there are others around, the best Starfield name generator is probably the Starfield Character Name Generator over at eie.gg. Using this tool as our example, it’s quite simple to use a name generator to name your character in Starfield.

To use the eie.gg Starfield name generator, you simply need to follow these steps:

Select whether you want a name for a male, female or both

Choose how many names you’d like to be generated (two, five or ten)

Select an era (modern, classic or both)

Choose the source (authors, novels, popular media or all)

Once you have made your choices, simply click on the red 'Generate Names' button to instantly receive your list of names. You can generate as many names as you like until you find the one that best suits your character.

As an example, in our test we went for five generated names for either male or female, taking inspiration from across all eras and sources.

We got Orion Wyndham, Poe Jacobs, Charles Cornelius, Stilgar Bryant and Nova Ellison.

Swapping the eras from 'all' to 'classic', however, we got given Doris Pohl, Chani Silverberg, Mary Blish, Otheym St Clair and Amy Ellison.

There’s a decent amount of variety, with names inspired by Star Wars, Star Trek and more popular media up for grabs. The choice, though, ultimately rests with you.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.