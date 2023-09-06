Starfield console commands: All cheats & how to use them
Bethesda’s "Skyrim in space" rings true when you take a look at the codes, because anyone familiar with the Creation Engine and Gamebryo will recognise them from a mile away - as they have been essentially the same since The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
But for old hands and newcomers alike, we’ll be taking a look at the Starfield console commands, going over all cheats and how to use them.
Perhaps we’ll see the same commands crop up in the Elder Scrolls 6 in the far-off future, if they decide to stick with the same engine.
Yet we’re here for the space stuff, none of that fantasy malarkey, and with the best Starfield console commands, you can deck out your guns with all sorts of attachments, instantly take off and land on planets and more.
Using console commands can disable achievements, but we’ll tell you how to circumvent this entirely. If you want to play as Todd Howard intended, check out our Starfield top tricks and tips guide to get ahead without cheating.
Before you venture forth, however, there are spoilers ahead - as some of the console commands will reveal certain abilities in the game.
How to use Starfield console commands
To use the console in Starfield you need to press the ` (grave) or ~ (tilde) key on a UK and US keyboard respectively. These keys are both found underneath the escape key.
This will pause the game, but before you can use it, a prompt will appear warning you that using console commands will disable achievements. To get rid of it, press ~ again and then press E to confirm.
This appears the first time you open the console in a session and won’t come up again for the rest of it. Your save file will have a symbol next to it to denote that the game has been altered in some way.
If you want to use console commands and still earn achievements, check out the best Starfield mods to find out how.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Starfield console commands & cheats
Below you can find some of the best Starfield console commands at your disposal. Some of them require Item IDs, but not all of these have been discovered yet - so expect to see this list grow and expand as we peel back the layers.
More like this
- tgm – Toggles godmode
- tim – Toggles immortal mode (you will still take damage but it will ever reach zero)
- psb – Unlocks all spells
- tdetect – Toggle AI detection
- tcai – Toggle Combat AI
- tcl – Toggle Noclip
- tm – Toggle UI elements on or off
- tfc – Toggle freecam
- player.additem (Item ID) (#) – Add items
- player.additem 0000000f (#) – Give yourself credits e.g additems 0000000f 10000 would give you 10,000 credits
- player.additem 0000000a(#) – Give yourself digipicks e.g additems 0000000a 20 would give you 20 digipicks
- (Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID) – Attach weapon mods by mod ID
- (Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID) – Remove the attached weapon mod
- killall – Kills all nearby NPCs
- kah – Kill all nearby enemy NPCs
- resurrect – Resurrects targeted NPC (you can select them in the console an type in resurrect after their ID)
- unlock – Unlock doors and containers (select what you want to unlock in the console then type unlock)
- sexchange – Change gender
- showmenu OR sleepwaitmenu – Show Sleep or Wait Menu to let you pass the time anywhere
- player.setlevel (Value) – Increase Character Level - Increases your character to the specified level.
- player.placeatme (Item ID) (#) – Spawn an item or creature at your location
- player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) – Pay off all your bounties and wanted levels, letting you keep your stolen goods
- showlooksmenu player 1 – Opens the character creator
- player.removeperk (Perk ID) – Removes Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds from your character
- player.addperk (Perk ID) – Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds to your character
- player.setav speedmult (#) – Set your movement speed. 100 is the default
- player.setav health (#) – Set your maximum health
- landonplanet – Land on a planet
- Takeofftospace – Instantly take off to space
- Previewbodyresources – Preview a planets resources
- addpower – Add power
- removepower – Remove power
Read more on Starfield:
- Starfield review - our final verdict
- Starfield missions list - how far are you?
- Starfield tips and tricks - how to get started
- Starfield romance - all potential relationships
- Starfield character creation - all your options explained
- Starfield digipick - how to lockpick
- How long is Starfield? The hours you'll need
- Will Starfield ever come to PS5? Developer comments
- Starfield cast - all voice actors
- Starfield companions - who to recruit
- Starfield soundtrack - how to listen
- Starfield storage guide - don't be overburdened
- Starfield FOV - change your point of view
- Starfield FPS - developers explain 30fps
- Starfield PC requirements - specs needed
- Starfield performance - potential fixes
- Starfield factions - all possible groups
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.