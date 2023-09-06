Perhaps we’ll see the same commands crop up in the Elder Scrolls 6 in the far-off future, if they decide to stick with the same engine.

Yet we’re here for the space stuff, none of that fantasy malarkey, and with the best Starfield console commands, you can deck out your guns with all sorts of attachments, instantly take off and land on planets and more.

Using console commands can disable achievements, but we’ll tell you how to circumvent this entirely. If you want to play as Todd Howard intended, check out our Starfield top tricks and tips guide to get ahead without cheating.

Before you venture forth, however, there are spoilers ahead - as some of the console commands will reveal certain abilities in the game.

How to use Starfield console commands

To use the console in Starfield you need to press the ` (grave) or ~ (tilde) key on a UK and US keyboard respectively. These keys are both found underneath the escape key.

This will pause the game, but before you can use it, a prompt will appear warning you that using console commands will disable achievements. To get rid of it, press ~ again and then press E to confirm.

This appears the first time you open the console in a session and won’t come up again for the rest of it. Your save file will have a symbol next to it to denote that the game has been altered in some way.

If you want to use console commands and still earn achievements, check out the best Starfield mods to find out how.

Full list of Starfield console commands & cheats

Below you can find some of the best Starfield console commands at your disposal. Some of them require Item IDs, but not all of these have been discovered yet - so expect to see this list grow and expand as we peel back the layers.

tgm – Toggles godmode

– Toggles godmode tim – Toggles immortal mode (you will still take damage but it will ever reach zero)

– Toggles immortal mode (you will still take damage but it will ever reach zero) psb – Unlocks all spells

– Unlocks all spells tdetect – Toggle AI detection

– Toggle AI detection tcai – Toggle Combat AI

– Toggle Combat AI tcl – Toggle Noclip

– Toggle Noclip tm – Toggle UI elements on or off

– Toggle UI elements on or off tfc – Toggle freecam

– Toggle freecam player.additem (Item ID) (#) – Add items

– Add items player.additem 0000000f (#) – Give yourself credits e.g additems 0000000f 10000 would give you 10,000 credits

– Give yourself credits e.g additems 0000000f 10000 would give you 10,000 credits player.additem 0000000a(#) – Give yourself digipicks e.g additems 0000000a 20 would give you 20 digipicks

– Give yourself digipicks e.g additems 0000000a 20 would give you 20 digipicks (Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID) – Attach weapon mods by mod ID

– Attach weapon mods by mod ID (Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID) – Remove the attached weapon mod

– Remove the attached weapon mod killall – Kills all nearby NPCs

– Kills all nearby NPCs kah – Kill all nearby enemy NPCs

– Kill all nearby enemy NPCs resurrect – Resurrects targeted NPC (you can select them in the console an type in resurrect after their ID)

– Resurrects targeted NPC (you can select them in the console an type in resurrect after their ID) unlock – Unlock doors and containers (select what you want to unlock in the console then type unlock)

– Unlock doors and containers (select what you want to unlock in the console then type unlock) sexchange – Change gender

– Change gender showmenu OR sleepwaitmenu – Show Sleep or Wait Menu to let you pass the time anywhere

– Show Sleep or Wait Menu to let you pass the time anywhere player.setlevel (Value) – Increase Character Level - Increases your character to the specified level.

– Increase Character Level - Increases your character to the specified level. player.placeatme (Item ID) (#) – Spawn an item or creature at your location

– Spawn an item or creature at your location player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) – Pay off all your bounties and wanted levels, letting you keep your stolen goods

– Pay off all your bounties and wanted levels, letting you keep your stolen goods showlooksmenu player 1 – Opens the character creator

– Opens the character creator player.removeperk (Perk ID) – Removes Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds from your character

– Removes Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds from your character player.addperk (Perk ID) – Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds to your character

– Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds to your character player.setav speedmult (#) – Set your movement speed. 100 is the default

– Set your movement speed. 100 is the default player.setav health (#) – Set your maximum health

– Set your maximum health landonplanet – Land on a planet

– Land on a planet Takeofftospace – Instantly take off to space

– Instantly take off to space Previewbodyresources – Preview a planets resources

– Preview a planets resources addpower – Add power

– Add power removepower – Remove power

