If you're struggling to find the pesky robot spiders, fear not. We'll share below exactly where they all are!

How to find Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2

The 'ultimate' Spider-Bot in Spider-Man 2, one of many collectable little robots in the game. Insomniac

Before we get started, a handy tip or two! It's worth knowing that the Spider-Bots send out an audio frequency that you'll pick up, a high pitched pinging sound that will play when you're near one.

There will also be a pink light emitting from the robot itself - it's like a big pink circle of light, with the Spider-Bot at its middle point. You'll see these all over the city, once you know to look for them!

So, even though they don't appear on the map, the game does help us a little bit. If you're trying to track down Spider-Bots, look for those pink circles in the sky and the pinging sound that comes with them.

All Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Here's a video that we found very helpful – it even has dedicated chunks on the timeline to help you scrub between them easily!

If you're looking for Spider-Bots, we'd really recommend using this video which has all the map footage and everything:

Now, if you're more of a written person, let's take a look at the locations of each of the 42 Spider-Bots.

Spider-Man 2099 - The very first one is easy enough. After talking to Ganke, you'll pick this one up and the big search begins.

- The very first one is easy enough. After talking to Ganke, you'll pick this one up and the big search begins. Flipside - In the northwest corner of Greenwich, look for the Modern Art building. The bot is underneath the overhang ceiling.

- In the northwest corner of Greenwich, look for the Modern Art building. The bot is underneath the overhang ceiling. JJJ - Look for the beautiful graffiti of J Jonah Jameson as a baby in Greenwich. The bot is right in the middle of the mural.

- Look for the beautiful graffiti of J Jonah Jameson as a baby in Greenwich. The bot is right in the middle of the mural. Anya Corazon - Another one in a mural, this time in Harlem, on a building - there's a cat at the bottom.

- Another one in a mural, this time in Harlem, on a building - there's a cat at the bottom. Ultimate - Staying in Harlem, look for the grand looking building with the circular pillared top.

- Staying in Harlem, look for the grand looking building with the circular pillared top. Across the Spider-Verse - On the northeast corner of central park, look for two apartment blocks shaped like a cross. The bot is near the top of the eastern building.

- On the northeast corner of central park, look for two apartment blocks shaped like a cross. The bot is near the top of the eastern building. Dusk - Around the eastern border of Upper West Side, there's a skyscraper at the top of the street, painted blue around the top four stories. The bot is at the top!

- Around the eastern border of Upper West Side, there's a skyscraper at the top of the street, painted blue around the top four stories. The bot is at the top! Spider-Girl - Also in the Upper West Side, this one is in the south west corner at the top of a skyscraper with dark tinted windows at the top.

- Also in the Upper West Side, this one is in the south west corner at the top of a skyscraper with dark tinted windows at the top. Secret Wars - Head northwest for this one - it's on the wall of the building with the green roof, opposite the trees.

- Head northwest for this one - it's on the wall of the building with the green roof, opposite the trees. Spider-Man 1602 - Right in the middle of Central Park!

- Right in the middle of Central Park! Iron Spider - On the roof of the tunnel underneath Central Park.

- On the roof of the tunnel underneath Central Park. Spider-Man Noir - The Nick Cage bot is located in the Upper East Side, on a brown building west of the Avengers Tower.

- The Nick Cage bot is located in the Upper East Side, on a brown building west of the Avengers Tower. Spider-Armor MK III - Still in the Upper East Side, this one is behind the big empty billboard.

- Still in the Upper East Side, this one is behind the big empty billboard. Aracnido Jr - Remaining in the Upper East Side, look for a glass building with a pool on the balcony. The bot is on the wall.

- Remaining in the Upper East Side, look for a glass building with a pool on the balcony. The bot is on the wall. Spirit Spider - Head to Hell's Kitchen and look for a church. The bot is between two stained glass windows.

- Head to Hell's Kitchen and look for a church. The bot is between two stained glass windows. Rhino - Still in Hell's Kitchen, this one is on the wall of a smoking chimney.

- Still in Hell's Kitchen, this one is on the wall of a smoking chimney. Future Foundation - On the northeast corner of Hell's Kitchen, this bot is on the wall of the building topped with satellite dishes.

- On the northeast corner of Hell's Kitchen, this bot is on the wall of the building topped with satellite dishes. Vulture - This one, we're afraid, is flying in the sky. Stay in Hell's Kitchen and web sling as high as you can go, keeping your eyes peeled.

- This one, we're afraid, is flying in the sky. Stay in Hell's Kitchen and web sling as high as you can go, keeping your eyes peeled. Spider-UK - In Midtown, look for a tall white building with long windows. This bot is on the wall.

- In Midtown, look for a tall white building with long windows. This bot is on the wall. Spider-Punk - Still in Midtown, look for the COLEXO building - in front of the wording, there's another building has a dark top, windowless apart from one side. The bot is on this window.

- Still in Midtown, look for the COLEXO building - in front of the wording, there's another building has a dark top, windowless apart from one side. The bot is on this window. Spider-Monkey - Easy to find, this one's right at the top of the Empire State Building!

- Easy to find, this one's right at the top of the Empire State Building! Mister Negative - Another one flying in the sky, this one is in the Chinatown area.

- Another one flying in the sky, this one is in the Chinatown area. Spider-Woman - Still in Chinatown, this one is on the side of a white building, next to the yellow-topped building.

- Still in Chinatown, this one is on the side of a white building, next to the yellow-topped building. Spider-Armor MK II - Still in Chinatown, this bot is on the mural of the woman in front of a D&D die!

- Still in Chinatown, this bot is on the mural of the woman in front of a D&D die! Classic Mysterio - Head to the financial district, and you'll find this one flying in the sky.

- Head to the financial district, and you'll find this one flying in the sky. Spider-Ham - Still in the financial district, look for the building with the words "damage control".

- Still in the financial district, look for the building with the words "damage control". Classic - Head to the island in Astoria, and go to the brown building near the bridge.

- Head to the island in Astoria, and go to the brown building near the bridge. Blood-Spider - Leave the island and head to mainland Astoria. This bot is located in the middle of the factory buildings.

- Leave the island and head to mainland Astoria. This bot is located in the middle of the factory buildings. Shocker - Another one in the skies, this one hovering over Astoria!

- Another one in the skies, this one hovering over Astoria! Mangaverse - On the south eastern side of Astoria, look for a tall and pointed brown tower building.

- On the south eastern side of Astoria, look for a tall and pointed brown tower building. Stealth - This one is in Downtown Queens, on one of the wooden white-painted houses.

- This one is in Downtown Queens, on one of the wooden white-painted houses. Into the Spider-Verse - Stay in Downtown Queens, and explore the baseball fields.

- Stay in Downtown Queens, and explore the baseball fields. Gwen Stacy - This one's on top of a white hotel in Downtown Queens, right next to the overpass.

- This one's on top of a white hotel in Downtown Queens, right next to the overpass. Scarlet Spider - Head to the Little Odessa area, and look for the two big grey funnels. The bot is on the side of one.

- Head to the Little Odessa area, and look for the two big grey funnels. The bot is on the side of one. Electro-Proof Spider-Man - Still in Little Odessa, look for a glass building still under construction.

- Still in Little Odessa, look for a glass building still under construction. Black Cat Noir - Another one in Little Odessa, this one is on the tallest building in the area. Next to the rooftop swimming pool!

- Another one in Little Odessa, this one is on the tallest building in the area. Next to the rooftop swimming pool! Prowler - In Williamsburg, look for the tall grey building opposite the Russian church. Bot's on the wall!

- In Williamsburg, look for the tall grey building opposite the Russian church. Bot's on the wall! Scorpion - Another one in the sky! This time, look to the clouds of Williamsburg.

- Another one in the sky! This time, look to the clouds of Williamsburg. Peni Parker - Head to Downtown Brooklyn, and look for the tallest building. The one with the white stripe.

- Head to Downtown Brooklyn, and look for the tallest building. The one with the white stripe. Sensational Spider-Man - Still in Downtown Brooklyn, this one is where the very first mission ended. Look for the car park under the overpass.

- Still in Downtown Brooklyn, this one is where the very first mission ended. Look for the car park under the overpass. Superior - Still in this area, look under the the overhead train-line. The bot is on one of the metal beams.

- Still in this area, look under the the overhead train-line. The bot is on one of the metal beams. Mysterio - Still in Downtown Brooklyn, look for the big red-cornered apartment blocks near the baseball field. This bot is hidden snugly on the roof, so might take a while to find.

And that's all the bots! Good luck on your search.

