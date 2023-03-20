Now our favourite wisecracking cop is hopping over to Fortnite, along with his Resident Evil 2 ally Claire Redfield. While there won't be quite as much gore here, we're sure they'll be just as badass as they were in Raccoon City.

We've been seeing a lot of Leon S. Kennedy lately. News of the Resident Evil 4 remake is everywhere, with the recent demo delighting and exciting fans and newcomers alike.

If you're a fan of both Fortnite and Resident Evil, keep reading. We're going to walk you through all we know about the crossover, and how to get these two characters.

What’s included in the Fortnite X Resident Evil crossover?

With these two characters comes a few fitting items (exactly what you'd expect from zombie survival experts). Leon comes with Attaché Case Back Bling, and, of course, a Combat Knife Pickaxe. It's the weapon of choice when the undead get too close.

Along with Claire, we'll be getting the R.P.D. Keys Back Bling (well knows to fans of Resi 2), and an Umbrella Parasol Pickaxe. We're not sure why they're flying the red and white colours of the enemy, but hey ho!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get the Resident Evil skins in Fortnite

There are a few ways to grab these skins and items. You could buy everything individually, or purchase the whole Resident Evil collaboration bundle. The latter one is probably the cheaper option, but have a look in the shop and make your own choice!

More like this

Either way, we hope you enjoy kicking butt as these iconic characters. We certainly will.

Read more on Fortnite:

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.