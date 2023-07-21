Pokémon TCG reveals three new cards from Obsidian Flames
We can exclusively reveal them!
With the Pokémon Trading Card Game due to launch its big new set Scarlet & Violet: Obsidian Flames in August, more cards from the incoming collection are starting to be revealed.
Here at RadioTimes.com, we've been given the honour of revealing the English language versions of three cards you can expect to find in Obsidian Flames. Specifically, we've got an Eevee, an Umbreon and an Espeon to show you.
Of course, only time will tell which cards from the new set become fan favourites (or the most valuable to collectors), but who doesn't love an Eevee-lution? We know that we do! It's always handy to have one of the most adaptable creatures in the game in your deck.
Without further ado, then, here's the Eevee card we're allowed to show you from Obsidian Flames:
That 'Cheer Up' move sounds quite useful! If only it were that simple in real life.
And here's an Espeon card from Obsidian Flames:
Two decent moves to choose from there, and how nice is that artwork? Very nice, if you ask us.
Third and finally, here's the Umbreon card from Obsidian Flames:
How's that for some moody artwork? We love it! And that second attack looks like a powerful option if you've got enough energy for it.
If you want to start maximising your chances of pulling these cards, you can head on over to Amazon to pre-order Obsidian Flames now. Check out your options below:
- Pre-order Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames Booster Bundle (six booster packs) for £23.94
- Pre-order Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames Triple Pack — Houndstone (three booster packs and foil promo card) for £12.99
- Pre-order Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames Triple Pack — Eevee (three booster packs and foil promo card) for £12.99
- Pre-order Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames Booster Display Box (36 booster packs) for £143.64
Obsidian Flames is due to launch on 11th August, which is sure to be an exciting day for the TCG community.
As well as these three Eevee-related cards, the set will include 15 Pokémon EX and six Tera Pokémon EX, as well as 12 illustration rare Pokémon, six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards, 12 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon EX and Supporter cards, and three hyper rare gold etched cards.
And, of course, you've gotta catch 'em all... again!
