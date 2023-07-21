Of course, only time will tell which cards from the new set become fan favourites (or the most valuable to collectors), but who doesn't love an Eevee-lution? We know that we do! It's always handy to have one of the most adaptable creatures in the game in your deck.

Without further ado, then, here's the Eevee card we're allowed to show you from Obsidian Flames:

An Eevee card from Pokémon TCG's Obsidian Flames. The Pokémon Company

That 'Cheer Up' move sounds quite useful! If only it were that simple in real life.

And here's an Espeon card from Obsidian Flames:

Espeon from Obsidian Flames. The Pokémon Company

Two decent moves to choose from there, and how nice is that artwork? Very nice, if you ask us.

Third and finally, here's the Umbreon card from Obsidian Flames:

Umbreon in Obsidian Flames. The Pokémon Company

How's that for some moody artwork? We love it! And that second attack looks like a powerful option if you've got enough energy for it.

If you want to start maximising your chances of pulling these cards, you can head on over to Amazon to pre-order Obsidian Flames now. Check out your options below:

Obsidian Flames is due to launch on 11th August, which is sure to be an exciting day for the TCG community.

As well as these three Eevee-related cards, the set will include 15 Pokémon EX and six Tera Pokémon EX, as well as 12 illustration rare Pokémon, six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards, 12 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon EX and Supporter cards, and three hyper rare gold etched cards.

And, of course, you've gotta catch 'em all... again!

