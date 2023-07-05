Collectors and players alike won’t want to miss out on the likes of Tera Charizard ex, Revavroom ex, Melmetal ex, and more.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames release date and to see what’s new in the expansion.

The Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames release date is Friday 11th August 2023, it has now been confirmed.

Before then, you can head on over to Amazon to pre-order sets of booster packs. Check them out below:

As we reach the release date, you’ll be sure to find the booster packs on the shelves of your favourite stores, too.

What is Obsidian Flames? New Pokémon TCG cards explained

Obsidian Flames is a brand-new standard legal deck approved expansion set releasing soon for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The set includes over 190 cards, with new type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex cards with a fancy crystalline appearance making their debut.

Of the 190+ cards, over 20 of them will be brand-new to the TCG in the form of Pokémon ex cards, offering players a “new take on a returning game mechanic” according to the official Pokémon website. Other new cards include over 15 Trainer cards and “dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations.”

Known new cards include type-shifted Tera ex cards for Tyranitar, Eiscue, Charizard, and Vespiquen. You may also unpack Dragonite, Greedent, Revavroom, and Melmetal ex cards when opening your shiny new booster packs.

The official description of the new Obsidian Flames expansion is quite exciting, too, detailing how “red-hot embers illuminate the pitch-black night and sparks flare into an inferno as Charizard ex surges forth with newfound powers of darkness!” Make sure you get some pre-orders in so you don’t miss out on all the fun.

