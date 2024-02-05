Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Once you have enough Wheat Seeds, you will be able to craft a Wheat Plantation at your base (Technology level 15, 3 x Wheat Seeds, 35 x Wood and 35 x Stone). Get Pals working on your Wheat Plantation and you’ll be harvesting Wheat that can then be ground down into Flour at the Mill.

You’ll unlock the Mill, too, at Technology level 15 and will need 50 x Wood plus 40 x Stone to build it.

More like this

Flour is an important ingredient in many important Meal recipes and is used to create cake – which you’ll need to breed Pals together.

With all of that in mind, here’s how to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Palworld Wheat Seeds: How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld explained

You can get Wheat Seeds in Palworld in a few different ways, including buying them from a Merchant and picking them up as items dropped by specific caught or defeated Pals.

To purchase some Wheat Seeds, you can speak to the Wandering Merchant who is found in Small Settlement (and maybe even at your base) and other places on the game’s map. Each Wheat Seed you buy will set you back 100 Gold Coins.

If you don’t have the money to buy any, you will need to pick up Wheat Seeds as dropped items from defeating and catching six specific Pals. The Pals that drop Wheat Seeds are as follows:

Bristla

Cinnamoth

Dinossom

Flopie

Robinquill

Robinquill Terra

Palworld launch trailer

If you’re looking to cut out the middle man, however, you can always purchase Wheat directly from the Wandering Merchant. Just as with Wheat Seeds, Wheat costs 100 Gold Coins a pop.

That’s all there is to know about how to get Palworld Wheat Seeds. Now, get out there and start harvesting Wheat to make some Flour and cook some incredible recipes!

Read more on Palworld: Full list of Palworld Pals | Do Pals evolve? | Palworld vs Pokémon | Palworld on Xbox Game Pass vs Steam | Palworld bosses | Palworld mods | Palworld Anubis | Palworld base guide | Palworld map | Palworld Ore farm | Palworld patch notes | Is Palworld free? | Palworld sales numbers | Palworld Depresso | Palworld starters | Palworld breeding combos | Palworld PC requirements | Will Palworld come to PS4, Mac and Switch? | Palworld server status | Palworld multiplayer | Palworld achievements | Palworld reviews | Palworld release date

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.