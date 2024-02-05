Palworld Wheat Seeds: How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld explained
Sowing the (wheat) seeds of your farm.
If you’re looking to breed Pals together, you will need to get hold of some Palworld Wheat Seeds. These consumable items are vital to creating Wheat and Flour and can luckily be found and collected in a variety of different ways.
Wheat Seeds are an invaluable item that you’ll want to get your hands on if you’re creating a working farm at your base. You’ll need Wheat to craft Flour, which is also used in different recipes – including cake.
Once you have enough Wheat Seeds, you will be able to craft a Wheat Plantation at your base (Technology level 15, 3 x Wheat Seeds, 35 x Wood and 35 x Stone). Get Pals working on your Wheat Plantation and you’ll be harvesting Wheat that can then be ground down into Flour at the Mill.
You’ll unlock the Mill, too, at Technology level 15 and will need 50 x Wood plus 40 x Stone to build it.
Flour is an important ingredient in many important Meal recipes and is used to create cake – which you’ll need to breed Pals together.
With all of that in mind, here’s how to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld.
Palworld Wheat Seeds: How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld explained
You can get Wheat Seeds in Palworld in a few different ways, including buying them from a Merchant and picking them up as items dropped by specific caught or defeated Pals.
To purchase some Wheat Seeds, you can speak to the Wandering Merchant who is found in Small Settlement (and maybe even at your base) and other places on the game’s map. Each Wheat Seed you buy will set you back 100 Gold Coins.
If you don’t have the money to buy any, you will need to pick up Wheat Seeds as dropped items from defeating and catching six specific Pals. The Pals that drop Wheat Seeds are as follows:
- Bristla
- Cinnamoth
- Dinossom
- Flopie
- Robinquill
- Robinquill Terra
If you’re looking to cut out the middle man, however, you can always purchase Wheat directly from the Wandering Merchant. Just as with Wheat Seeds, Wheat costs 100 Gold Coins a pop.
That’s all there is to know about how to get Palworld Wheat Seeds. Now, get out there and start harvesting Wheat to make some Flour and cook some incredible recipes!
