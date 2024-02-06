Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

There’s a lot to like about this Pal and Pocketpair knows it. This is why it's hidden in just a single location on the game's map. Luckily for you, we know where you can catch it. Fortunately, too, you can breed a Shadowbeak.

Read on to find out where to catch Shadowbeak in Palworld and how to breed it.

Where to catch Shadowbeak in Palworld

You can find and catch Shadowbeak on the No 3 Wildlife Sanctuary island. The island is on the north-easternmost point of the map. You can only reach this tiny island by riding a flying or swimming Pal.

As of writing, the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary island is the only known location to catch Shadowbeak. Be prepared for a difficult battle, though, as this Pal is strong. Bring a Dragon-type Pal to deal more damage!

Shadowbeak is #107 on the Paldeck. It’s a particularly rare Dark-type Pal. It carries the Modified DNA Partner Skill – which allows you to ride Shadowbeak as a flying mount. It Enhances Dark attacks while mounted.

Its Paldeck entry (as can be found in our massive Palworld Pals page) reads: “Born from the depths of insanity, its very existence should not be. Having lost all genetic ties to other Pals, one wonders if it could still even be considered a Pal.”

Caught and defeated Shadowbeak drop Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber and Innovative Technical Manuals. They are suited to Gathering if you put them to work.

How to breed Shadowbeak in Palworld

To breed a Shadowbeak in Palworld, you need to breed Kitsun and Astegon together. You will also get a Shadowbeak by breeding two Shadowbeaks together. As a rare and powerful Pal, it’s no surprise that there aren’t many combos that gift you a Shadowbeak.

Remember, you’ll need cake if you want to breed a Shadowbeak! You’ll also need to construct a Breeding Farm at your base and make sure that you have a male and female Pal to breed together (it doesn’t matter which one of Kitsun or Astegon is a male or female).

Once the male and female Kitsun and Astegon are in the Breeding Farm, supply the Farm with cake (make sure it doesn’t run out!) and if the breeding process is successful, whichever Pal is a female will pop out a Shadowbeak egg – time to get that egg in an incubator and wait for it to hatch.

