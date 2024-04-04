Known as the Fallen Hero’s Vengeance cape, the fancy new piece of armour is well worth claiming for its dashing looks alone.

Its in-game description reads: “Our heroic fallen live on in this cape, guiding its bearer’s aim to the heart of those who killed them.” Remember the fallen on Malevelon Creek by equipping this cape.

Fortunately, it’s incredibly easy to unlock, but you only have a limited time to do so!

More like this

Keep reading to find out how to unlock the new Helldivers 2 cape and add the Fallen Hero’s Vengeance to your inventory.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Helldivers 2 cape: How to get the Malevelon Creek Cape

Helldivers 2 cape.

To get the new Helldivers 2 Malevelon Creek Cape, all you need to do is log in to the game. The cape has been issued to all players for free and will be available to claim for a week following its reveal on 3rd April.

The Fallen Hero’s Vengeance cape was revealed on the official Helldivers 2 X (formerly known as Twitter) account: “PRESIDENTIAL DECREE: The President of Super Earth has officially recognized this day [3rd April] as Malevelon Creek Memorial Day.”

It was revealed in the post, too, that "this week, in remembrance, all Helldivers will be issued a special commemorative cape, so they may carry the memory of their fallen companions into battle".

Check out the post below:

We presume the cape will be available to claim for free by logging into Helldivers 2 between 3rd April – 10th April, as that is a full week.

Unfortunately, we cannot find official word on exactly how long you have to log in to the game to unlock your Fallen Hero’s Vengeance cape, so get in there quickly!

Once you log in to the game, your shiny new red-skull-emblazoned cape should be waiting for you under the cape tab within the Armory.

Get it equipped and remember to have a three-minute moment of remembrance every 3rd April (during your lunch break) for those who lost their lives trying to free Malevelon Creek.

Read more on Helldivers 2: Helldivers 2 player count | Helldivers 2 server status | Helldivers 2 mechs | Helldivers 2 enemies | Helldivers 2 stratagems | Helldivers 2 difficulty levels | Helldivers 2 trophies | Helldivers 2 ‘Rickroll’ Steam Deck players | Helldivers 2 solo guide | Helldivers 2 crossplay | Helldivers console exclusivity explained | Is Helldivers 2 on PS4? Alternatives explained | Helldivers 2 roadmap | Helldivers 2 level cap | Helldivers 2 ranks

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.