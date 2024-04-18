Released in the new Shrieking Star quest pack, the outfit can be unlocked with its LEGO equivalent too.

There is also a set of Harpy wings to give your skin an extra sinister look, plus a quest bundle that grants the player a whopping 1,000 V-Bucks after all the missions are ticked off.

The game can be a bit of a minefield when it comes to keeping in the loop with the latest updates, so we have a full explanation on how to get the Harpy Haze outfit, plus a list of quests involved too.

How to get the Harpy Haze skin in Fortnite

The Harpy Haze skin in Fortnite can be obtained by purchasing the Shrieking Star quest pack from the Item Shop in the game, or directly from the Epic Games Store website.

It will cost you £6.99, and aside from the items listed above, it also includes a Starshriek pickaxe.

It can be purchased on your console store of choice, too, for PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch players.

Full list of Fortnite Harpy Haze quests

In order to achieve the full reward of 1,000 V-Bucks, players will have to complete several missions. Their financial prizes will increase intermittently with each passing quest, all of which are detailed below.

Complete 3 match quest bonus goals - 100 V-Bucks

- 100 V-Bucks Complete 5 match quest bonus goals - 200 V-Bucks

- 200 V-Bucks Complete 7 match quest bonus goals - 300 V-Bucks

- 300 V-Bucks Complete 10 match quest bonus goals - 400 V-Bucks

That is everything you need to know on the Harpy Haze outfit and quests. For more of our writing on Fortnite, why not check out some of the articles below?

