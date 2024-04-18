Fortnite Harpy Haze quests: How to get the skin explained
Yet another new outfit has landed in Fortnite.
Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 2 has added plenty of fresh updates to the game, including mythological characters like Zeus and Hades.
And the additions have not slowed down, as players are vying to get their hands on the new Harpy Haze outfit.
Released in the new Shrieking Star quest pack, the outfit can be unlocked with its LEGO equivalent too.
There is also a set of Harpy wings to give your skin an extra sinister look, plus a quest bundle that grants the player a whopping 1,000 V-Bucks after all the missions are ticked off.
The game can be a bit of a minefield when it comes to keeping in the loop with the latest updates, so we have a full explanation on how to get the Harpy Haze outfit, plus a list of quests involved too.
How to get the Harpy Haze skin in Fortnite
The Harpy Haze skin in Fortnite can be obtained by purchasing the Shrieking Star quest pack from the Item Shop in the game, or directly from the Epic Games Store website.
It will cost you £6.99, and aside from the items listed above, it also includes a Starshriek pickaxe.
It can be purchased on your console store of choice, too, for PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch players.
Full list of Fortnite Harpy Haze quests
In order to achieve the full reward of 1,000 V-Bucks, players will have to complete several missions. Their financial prizes will increase intermittently with each passing quest, all of which are detailed below.
- Complete 3 match quest bonus goals - 100 V-Bucks
- Complete 5 match quest bonus goals - 200 V-Bucks
- Complete 7 match quest bonus goals - 300 V-Bucks
- Complete 10 match quest bonus goals - 400 V-Bucks
That is everything you need to know on the Harpy Haze outfit and quests. For more of our writing on Fortnite, why not check out some of the articles below?
