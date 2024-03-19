The main headlines, though, are that the Drum Gun has been unvaulted, the Chains of Hades melee weapon has been added and Midas is back.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Fortnite update today (19th March) and to see the full list of patch notes for v29.01.

The new Fortnite v29.01 update brings with it a number of changes, including the much-anticipated return of Midas.

That’s right, Midas is back - and needs your help to get back to 'The Marigold' yacht to escape Hades's wrath.

This new story means new quests to complete. The Rise of Midas Quests are live now, and come with fresh rewards.

The Rise of Midas quests are split into five phases, and the event comes to an end on 2nd April 2024.

What’s more, Epic Games has added the Chains of Hades melee weapon to the game, along with the new Shield Bubble Jr defensive item.

Midas is introducing a Floor is Lava LTM, too! This should be playable from today (19th March).

Based on leaks and datamines, the following should be a part of the v29.01 update in Fortnite, too.

The Drum Gun has been unvaulted. Fans of that weapon, rejoice!

Last but not least, is UEFN support being added to LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing.

Epic Games has revealed what’s new in the Fortnite v29.01 update, and detailed the battle royale patch notes!

The rest of the information regarding LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing has been revealed by reliable leakers and dataminers.

Here’s the full list of Fortnite battle royale v29.01 update patch notes (as per the official Fortnite website):

Midas is back

Rise of Midas Quests (event ends on 2nd April 2024 9am ET, 2pm here in the UK): Midas Rises : available right now! Et Tu, Brutus? : available 20th March at 9am ET Jules vs. the Golden Touch : available 25th March at 9am ET Myths of Midas : available 27th March at 9am ET The Great Marigold Yacht Heist : available 28th March at 9am ET Rewards: Complete six quests: Cerberus Medallion Spray . Complete 12 quests: Rose of Avarice Back Bling . Complete 18 quests: Queen in Gold Glider

Midas Presents: Floor is Lava LTM This will also have its own quests with rewards: Lightning King and Zeus Medallion Sprays , and The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe

Ascendant Midas and accompanying Golden King’s Cape Back Bling and The Golden Touch Pickaxe will be purchasable in the item shop from 26th March All three come in standard and Shade Style

Golden Ascension Wrap will also be in the item shop

Rise of Midas Cup launches on 24th March

New melee weapon: Chains of Hades

New defensive item: Shield Bubble Jr

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue allowing players to throw the Thunderbolt of Zeus through structures Fixed an issue where players may have been able to shoot through player-built structures with the Gatekeeper Shotgun Fixed an issue where players may have been able to fly with the Wings of Icarus indefinitely Not a Battle Royale bug, but we also fixed a visual issue where players couldn’t see their earned XP from creator-made islands until returning to the Lobby



Based on what everyone has been told by leakers and dataminers, we can also provide the unofficial v29.01 update patch notes below for other modes and additions:

Unvaulted weapon: Drum Gun

UEFN support for LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing – time to get creative!

LEGO Fortnite adds Explosive Goo Gun, Burst Pulse Rifle, Kymera Ray Gun, Prop-O-Matic, Snowball Launcher, Flint Knock Pistol, Slap Juice, Grappler, Pizza, Legacy Slurp Juice, Apple, Banana and Phone (Move Tool) in UEFN Creative

We will update this page with new information when we’re able, should it become available.

